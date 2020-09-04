The City of Sedalia will continue chip and seal on city streets next week.
City crews will continue chip and seal on Sept. 9 and Sept. 10. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route on the day work is scheduled for a street or plan additional time to arrive at their destination. Periodic lane closures will occur as equipment and crews are working on the streets.
The following is a list of the locations of planned work:
Sept. 9
West Second Street from South Gentry Avenue to South State Fair Boulevard.
West First Street Terrace from South Gentry Avenue to South State Fair Boulevard.
West First Street from South Gentry Avenue to South State Fair Boulevard.
Dundee Avenue from West Main Street to West Third Street.
West Third Street from South State Fair Boulevard to South Limit Avenue (eastbound lanes).
South Warren Avenue from West Third Street to West Broadway Boulevard.
South Sneed Avenue from West Third Street to West Sixth Street.
South Park Avenue from West Third Street to West Main Street.
West Sixth Street from South Park Avenue to South Carr Avenue.
Sept. 10
South Harrison Avenue from West Broadway Boulevard to West Third Street.
West Fifth Street from South Ohio Avenue to South Missouri Avenue.
West Sixth Street from South Ohio Avenue to South Grand Avenue.
West Seventh Street from South Ohio Avenue to South Missouri Avenue.
