The City of Sedalia will continue chip and seal on city streets during the week of Sept. 14. Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route on the day work is scheduled for a specific street or plan additional time to arrive at their destinations as periodic lane closures will occur.
The following is a list of the scheduled work:
Sept. 15
South Harrison Avenue from West Broadway Boulevard to West Third Street.
West Fifth Street from South Ohio Avenue to South Missouri Avenue.
West Sixth Street from South Osage Avenue to South Grand Avenue.
West Seventh Street from South Ohio Avenue to South Missouri Avenue.
Sept. 16
Wilkerson Street from South Park Avenue to South Moniteau Avenue.
South Missouri Avenue from West Broadway Boulevard to West Main Street.
South Kentucky Avenue from West Broadway Boulevard to West Main Street.
Sept. 17
Winchester Drive from West Main Street to West Broadway Boulevard.
North William Parkhurst Drive from West Henry Street to the end of asphalt.
West Fourth Street from South Ohio Avenue to South Grand Avenue.
The work is weather and equipment dependent and changes may occur from time to time. For questions about streets or to report a pothole or other roadway problems, contact the public works department at 660-827-3000 ext. 1166.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.