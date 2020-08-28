The City of Sedalia will begin chip and seal on a number of city streets for the week of Aug. 31. Motorists are encouraged to find alternative routes on the day work is scheduled for specific streets or plan additional time to arrive at their destination as periodic lane closures will occur.
The following is the schedule for the chip and seal projects.
Aug. 31
No chip and seal scheduled due to an 80% chance of rain.
Sept. 1
New England Drive along West 14th Street to the dead end.
West 11th Street from South State Fair Boulevard to South Limit Avenue.
West 11th Street from South State Fair Boulevard to Sue Lane.
West 10th Street from South Grand Avenue to South Limit Avenue.
Sept. 2
Wing Avenue from Skyline Drive to Southwest Boulevard.
Golf Drive from Plaza Avenue to Highway Drive.
Southwest Boulevard from West 32nd Street to Clarendon Road.
Clarendon Road from the Missouri State Fairgrounds Camping Entrance to Gate 8 Snyder Avenue from state Route B to the end.
Sept. 3
Poplar Place from Honeysuckle Road to Country Club Drive.
Honeysuckle Road from Poplar Place to Greenwood Lane.
Greenwood Lane from Driftwood Drive to Honeysuckle Road.
South Stewart Avenue from West 32nd Street to West 35th Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.