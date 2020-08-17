The City of Sedalia will begin chip and seal on Sedalia streets next week.
Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes or plan additional time to arrive at their destination as periodic lane closures will occur.
The following list provides the streets where chip and seal is planned for the week of Aug. 17:
Aug. 17
South Lamine Avenue from East Main Street to East Third Street.
South Lamine Avenue from East Fifth Street to East Broadway Boulevard.
South Thompson Avenue from East Third Street to East Fifth Street.
South Marvin Avenue from East Third Street to East Broadway Boulevard.
South Brown Avenue from East Third Street to East Broadway Boulevard.
South Center Avenue from East Third Street to East Broadway Boulevard.
East Third Street from South Engineer Avenue to South Porter Avenue.
South Babcock Avenue from East Fourth Street to East Broadway Boulevard.
East Fifth Street from South Arlington Avenue to South Garfield Avenue.
Aug. 18
North Engineer Avenue from East Tower Street to Reine Road.
North Cedar Drive from East Tower Street to Griessen Road.
East Boonville Street from North Emmet Avenue to East Heard Avenue.
North Marshall Avenue from East Boonville Street to East Howard Street.
East Howard Street from East Marshall Avenue to North Harding Avenue.
South Wagner Avenue from East Third Street to East Broadway Boulevard.
Aug. 19
East St. Louis Street from North Mill Street to North Lamine Avenue.
East Morgan Street from North Washington Avenue to North Ohio Avenue.
South New York Avenue from Fourth Street to East Broadway Boulevard.
Aug. 20
East 10th Street from South Marshall Avenue to South Gorrell Street.
South Gorrell Street from East 10th Street to East 12th Street.
South Marshall Avenue from East Broadway Boulevard to East 24th Street.
South Monroe Avenue from East Broadway Boulevard to East 12th Street.
East 15th Street from South Madison Avenue to Dead-end.
South Garfield Avenue from East 12th Street to East 16th Street.
East 12th Street from South New York Avenue to South Arlington Avenue.
East 11th Street from South Emmet Avenue to South New York Avenue.
East 11th Street from South Engineer Avenue to South New York Avenue.
The schedule is weather and equipment dependent. For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 660-827-3000 ext. 1166.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.