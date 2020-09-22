The City of Sedalia is hosting a Visioning Workshop on Sept. 24. The workshop is a component in developing the framework for the City's Comprehensive Plan, and everyone is encouraged to attend.
The meeting will guide discussions about future growth, identity, and the character of Sedalia, as well as projects and improvements that could be undertaken to achieve that vision. The city hopes to gather insight from the residents in order to better understand their needs and wishes for the future of Sedalia.
A copy of the meeting agenda along with instructions on how to join the workshop virtually through GoToMeeting can be found at https://bit.ly/3iYoOFW.
