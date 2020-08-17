The City of Sedalia will begin water main repairs that will impact water service to residents along Summer Avenue, Autumn Avenue and the 1600 block of Liberty Park Boulevard at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug.17. Water service will need to be shut off to this area to allow for maintenance on the water main. The Water Division anticipates repairs will be complete and water service restored by noon Monday, Aug 17, however, a boil advisory will remain in place until water samples are analyzed Tuesday, Aug. 18.
A Public Service Announcement will be released providing notification of removal of the boil advisory. Once water service is restored, customers observing “cloudy” water should flush their water lines by operating external hydrants or flowing water through their bathtubs. Any customer who notices “cloudy” water should report this to the Sedalia Water Department at 660-826-1236.
