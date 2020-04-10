The City of Sedalia’s Clean Sweep program will begin Monday, April 13. Residents are encouraged to use this service to assist in cleaning any unwanted trash, bulky items and yard waste from their property.
The city has been divided into 12 sections encompassing the entire area served by the city’s sanitation division. Beginning the week of April 13 until the week of July 6, each area will have a Clean Sweep event. No events are planned during the weeks of Memorial Day or Independence Day. The individual pick-up on-demand service for a fee will not be available during the Clean Sweep Event time frame but will be available the balance of the year. Additional information about the boundaries of the areas and events is provided at https://bit.ly/3ec4Jdq.
Each household may place up to 4 cubic yards of bulky waste and 4 cubic yards of yard waste in front of their residence for pick-up during the week of their Clean Sweep. There is a $26 charge per additional cubic yard. Four cubic yards is the equivalent of two standard pick-up loads.
All materials need to be placed at the curb or between the sidewalk and the street in the greenspace away from overhead lines and trees by 6 a.m. the Monday of the area’s Clean Sweep week. Sanitation crews will spend the week collecting and disposing of the materials for that area.
Residents are asked to place materials in segregated piles: Yard waste including vegetation, plants, tree debris, such as branches and leaves, bushes, brush and tree stumps; construction and demolition waste included carpet, carpet pads, lumber, drywall, siding, treated patio lumber, pallets, old windows and screen doors; other unwanted junk includes old furniture, clothing, old magazines, newspapers, plastic toys, old patio furniture, barbecue grills, mattresses, etc.
Appliances are banned from landfills in Missouri. Residents are asked to keep appliances such as refrigerators, washers/dryers, microwaves, ranges, window air conditioners, or dishwashers separated out.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 660-851-7636.
