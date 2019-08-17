The City of Sedalia is beginning work on its annual chip and seal program. Periodic lane closures will occur as equipment and men are working on the streets. Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes on the day work is scheduled or plan additional time to arrive at their destination.
According to a news release, chip and seal is a process that places a coating of road oil on the existing city street followed by a layer of fine crushed rock or “chips.” A roller is then run over the chips to embed some of them into the asphalt and hold the road oil in place. The layer of crushed chips, including some loose chips. remain on the street to prevent “bleeding” through the oil to other surfaces, such as vehicles.
The remaining loose chips are later swept up within seven to 10 days dependent on weather conditions and equipment availability. The chip and seal process “seals” an asphalt roadway and reduces impacts from freezing and thawing during the winter months.
The following list provides the streets and dates the maintenance work is scheduled for next week:
Monday, Aug. 19
East Seventh Street from South Arlington Avenue to East Broadway Boulevard.
East Fifth Street from South Arlington Avenue to South New York Avenue.
East Fifth Street from South New York Avenue to South Center Avenue.
East Fourth Street from South Babcock Avenue to South Hancock Avenue.
East Fourth Street from South Thompson Avenue to South Massachusetts Avenue.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
South Montgomery Avenue from East Broadway Boulevard to East 16th Street.
South Summit Avenue from East Broadway Boulevard to East 20th Street.
East 15th Street from South Engineer Avenue to South Collins Avenue
East 15th Street from South Ingram Avenue to South Washington Avenue.
South Collins Avenue from East 16th Street to East 19th Street.
South Thompson Avenue from East 16th Street to East 19th Street.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
East 11th Street from South Ohio Avenue to South Massachusetts Avenue.
East 14th Street from South Collins Avenue to South Garfield Avenue.
East 15th Street from South Garfield Avenue to South Babcock Avenue.
South Babcock Avenue from East 14th Street to East 16th Street.
East 12th Street from South Engineer Avenue to South Ingram Avenue.
Thursday, Aug. 22
East 10th Street from South Ingram Avenue to South Emmet Avenue.
East Ninth Street from South Ingram Avenue to South Emmet Avenue.
South Emmet Avenue from East 11th Street to East 12th Street.
South Porter Avenue from East Broadway Boulevard to East 15th Street.
The work is weather and equipment dependent, so changes may occur. For more information or to report a roadway problem, contact the Public Works Department at 660-827-3000 ext. 1166.
