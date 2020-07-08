The City of Sedalia maintenance crew will start cleaning cemeteries including Crown Hill, Calvary and Hebrew cemeteries July 20.
To assist with mowing and weed eating, citizens are asked to remove any flowers, crosses, stuffed toys and ornaments they would like saved from gravesites by Monday, July 20.
On Monday, the Sedalia City Council passed an ordinance that “All artificial flowers, ornaments or decorations that are placed in or on the ground in the city cemeteries may only be placed seven days prior to Memorial Day and must be removed seven days after Memorial Day or they will be removed by cemetery staff.”
Citizens are asked to use shepherd’s hooks or the vases on the headstones when placing flowers on the graves. They are also asked to share this information with other families who have loved ones buried in the cemeteries.
