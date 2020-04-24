Construction is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. Monday on South Ohio Avenue between Fifth Street and Seventh Street on the final phase of the Downtown Streetscape Project. This phase of Streetscape will progress from just north of South Ohio Avenue’s intersection with Seventh Street to just south of its intersection with Fifth Street. Similar to other phases, water lines, sidewalks, lighting and the roadway will be replaced.
Businesses along these two blocks will be open and accessible by pedestrians as a sidewalk will always remain available to the businesses. Parking will be available on side streets and through use of the Public Parking Lot on the corner of Seventh Street and Ohio Avenue.
The Fifth Street and Seventh Street intersections were updated in the prior phase of the project so they will remain open to traffic.
Beginning on Monday, South Ohio Avenue from just north of the Seventh Street intersection to just south of the Sixth Street intersection will be closed to through traffic. The intersection at Sixth Street and South Ohio Avenue is planned to close to through traffic beginning May 11. The section of South Ohio Avenue from Sixth Street to just south of its intersection with Fifth Street is planned to be closed beginning May 2. As sections are completed they will be re-opened to traffic.
The project is weather and equipment dependent and may be delayed due to rain or equipment breakdowns.
