The City of Sedalia will be closed Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day.
Weekly trash pick up for the week of Sept. 2 will follow the normal collection schedule.
The Materials Management Site at 27882 state Route U and city offices will be closed Sept. 2.
City offices and the site will re-open for normal business hours on Sept. 3.
