The City of Sedalia will observe the Memorial Day holiday on Monday, May 25.
Offices in the Municipal Building and the City’s Materials Management Site at 27882 state Route U will be closed in observance of the holiday. Weekly trash pickup for the week of May 25 will follow the normal collection schedule.
All city offices including the Materials Management Site will reopen for normal business hours on Tuesday, May 26.
