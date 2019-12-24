The City of Sedalia will observe New Year’s Day next week.
According to a City of Sedalia press release, city offices will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day.
Trash and recycling pick-ups for the week of Dec. 30 will be as follows:
• Tuesday routes will be picked up Monday, Dec. 30.
• Wednesday routes will be picked up Tuesday, Dec. 31.
• There will be no pick-ups Wednesday, Jan. 1, New Year’s Day.
• Thursday and Friday routes will be picked up on their normal collection day.
The City’s Materials Management Site schedule, including county recycling, is modified as follows with all other days operating normal business hours of 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., as weather permits:
• Tuesday, Dec. 31, open from 7 a.m. to noon.
• Wednesday, Jan. 1, closed.
City offices will reopen for normal business hours after the New Year’s holiday on Thursday, Jan. 2.
