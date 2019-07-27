The City of Sedalia Water Division’s contractor is scheduled to complete work in the area of South Grand Avenue, south of the intersection with West Broadway Boulevard, beginning at 7 a.m. July 29 and through 5:30 p.m. July 31. The work will close South Grand Avenue going south from the U.S. Highway 50 intersection to Ninth Street.
Residents living along South Grand Street needing access to driveways between Broadway and West Ninth Street will be provided access during the construction period.
Motorists are advised to find alternate routes during this period. The work is weather dependent.
