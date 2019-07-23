The City of Sedalia Water Division’s contractor is scheduled to complete work in the area of South Harrison Avenue north of the intersection with West Second Street beginning at 7 a.m. July 23 to 5:30 p.m. July 25 and again July 29, according to a news release.
The alley north of the intersection will remain open allowing businesses to access their property during pipe installation. The street will re-open to traffic at 5:30 p.m. July 25 and remain open through the weekend closing again from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. July 29.
This work is weather dependent. Drivers will want to avoid this area and use an alternate route to avoid delays.
