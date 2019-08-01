The Sedalia Street Division is working to repair a road surface failure in the area just south of the intersection of South Engineer Avenue and East Fourth Street.
While work is being completed, South Engineer Avenue will be reduced to one lane. Flaggers may be present and periodic road closures may occur to allow for heavy equipment to operate in and around the roadway.
Work began at 7 a.m. Aug. 1 and is scheduled to be completed by 4 p.m. Aug. 9, weather dependent.
