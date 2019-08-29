The Sedalia Public Works Department will spray for mosquitoes and flies between 2 to 6 a.m. in the areas bordered by the streets listed below on each of the following days. The spraying is weather permitting with rain resulting in rescheduling:
Sept. 3: Broadway south to the south city limits and Ohio west to the west city limits.
Sept. 4: From Broadway north to the north city limits, Ohio west to the west city limits.
Sept. 5: From Broadway north to the north city limits, Ohio east to the east city limits.
Sept. 6: From Broadway south to the south city limits, Ohio east to the east city limits.
