The City of Sedalia will continue chip and seal on Sedalia streets next week. Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes on the day work is scheduled for a specific street or plan additional time to arrive at their destination as periodic lane closures will occur.
The following list provides the streets where chip and seal is planned for the week of Sept. 3:
Wednesday:
All of Brentwood Avenue.
South Grand Avenue between West 32nd Street to city limits.
Manor Court between South Grand Avenue to Brentwood Avenue.
James Road between Clinton Road to Heck Avenue.
Thursday
Driftwood Drive between Clinton Road to Poplar Place.
Heck Avenue between South Limit Avenue to Driftwood Drive.
Country Club Drive between South Limit Avenue to Greenwood Lane.
Poplar Place between Honeysuckle Road to Driftwood Drive.
Colonial Court between Honeysuckle Road to Driftwood Drive.
Stacey Lane between Highway Drive to Brandon Avenue.
Highway Drive between West 32nd Street to Stacey Lane.
Chip and seal is a process that places a coating of road oil on the existing city street followed by a layer of fine crushed rock or “chips.” A roller is then run over the chips to embed some of them into the asphalt and hold the road oil in place. The layer of crushed chips including some loose chips remain on the street to prevent “bleeding” through of the oil to other surfaces. The remaining loose chips are later swept up, within seven to 10 days dependent on weather conditions and equipment availability.
The chip and seal process “seals” an asphalt roadway and reduces impacts from freezing and thawing during winter months which result in potholes forming and roadway surfaces failing.
The work is weather and equipment dependent, so changes may occur. For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 660-827-3000 ext. 1166.
