The City of Sedalia will continue chip and seal on Sedalia streets next week. Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes on the day work is scheduled or plan additional time to arrive at their destination. Periodic lane closures will occur as equipment and men are working on the streets.
The following list provides the streets where chip and seal is planned for the week of Aug. 26, 2019.
Aug. 26
East 10th Street between South Ingram Avenue to South Emmet Avenue.
East Ninth Street between South Ingram Avenue to South Emmet Avenue.
South Emmet Avenue between East 11th Street to East 12th Street.
South Porter Avenue between East Broadway Boulevard to East 15th Street.
Aug. 27
South Collins Avenue between East 24th Street to East 26th Street.
East 26th Street between South Collins Avenue to South Ingram Avenue.
East 18th Street between South Ingram Avenue to South Center Avenue.
East 15th Street between South Wagner Avenue to the dead end.
South Lafayette Avenue between East 10th Street to East 16th Street.
Aug. 28
West 11th Street between South Ohio Avenue to South Limit Avenue.
South Prospect Avenue between West 16th Street to West 20th Street.
The work is weather and equipment dependent, so changes may occur from time-to-time.
For questions about streets or to report a pothole or other roadway problem, contact the Public Works Department at (660) 827-3000 ext. 1166.
