Xi Beta Upsilon, a chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, with the assistance of Mayor John Kehde and the Sedalia City Council have announced Sedalia’s 39th annual outdoor Christmas Light Contest.
According to a City of Sedalia press release, there are two judging categories, one for residences and another for businesses. Prizes and rules will apply for both categories and will be awarded to the first, second, and third place winners. Prize money will be $100 for first place, $50 for second place, and $25 for third place. The judging will be done on a point basis: lighting 10 points, eye appeal 10 points, originality 10 points, overall appeal 10 points.
The complete display is to remain in place throughout the Christmas holiday season for the enjoyment of the community. The contest is confined to the city limits and city employees are not eligible to participate.
The deadline for entering is noon Monday, Dec. 9. Judging will take place Tuesday, Dec. 10 beginning after 6:30 p.m.
A resident who has not won a cash prize in the last three years (2016, 2017, 2018) may enter by submitting an application to the Mayor’s Office, 200 S. Osage Ave., Sedalia, Mo., 65301 or to webmaster@cityofsedalia.com.
Applications are available at www.cityofsedalia.com or at the Mayor’s Office.
For more information, call 660-827-3000 ext. 1104.
