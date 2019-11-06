The City of Sedalia will observe the Veterans Day holiday Monday, Nov. 11. City offices, including the Materials Management Site, will be closed in observance of the holiday.
Since no regular trash and recycling pick-ups are scheduled on Mondays, city trash and recycling collection will follow the normal collection schedule during the week of Nov. 11.
All city offices will reopen on Tuesday, Nov. 12 for normal business hours.
