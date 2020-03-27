The City of Sedalia cemetery maintenance crew will start cleaning the Crown Hill Cemetery, Calvary Cemetery and Hebrew Cemetery Monday, March 30. Grave owners are asked to remove any flowers, crosses, stuffed toys and ornaments they would like to save from the gravesites by Sunday, March 29.
Individuals may start putting flowers back on the gravesites on Saturday, April 4. To help with mowing and weed eating, the city asks individuals to use shepherd’s hooks when placing flowers on the graves instead of placing them on the ground.
