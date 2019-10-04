According to a City of Sedalia press release, from 6:30 a.m. Oct. 7 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 9, Clarendon Road will be closed from Gate 6 of the Missouri State Fairgrounds to just north of the Katy Trail crossing. Street Department crews will be repairing base failures and resurfacing this section of the roadway.
Drivers will want to plan in advance for use of an alternate route during this time as the road will be closed to all traffic. This road project may be delayed due to rain or equipment breakdowns.
