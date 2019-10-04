The Genuine Country Music Association (GCMA) will host its seventh annual Classic Country Jamboree benefit at 2 p.m. Oct. 20 in the Exhibition Center at Lodge of Four Seasons in Lake Ozark. Seven entertainers and the Board of Directors Band will perform a variety of traditional country music. Doors will open at 1 p.m. for the silent auction.
The event will raise scholarship funds for students attending State Fair Community College-Lake of the Ozarks and for Lake of the Ozarks Soccer Association.
This year’s headliner is Landon Dodd, a traditional country music singer from Texas who has been playing and singing since he was 17. He has traveled extensively from Texas to Scotland and England. His music is often heard on “Willie’s Roadhouse” on SiriusXM Satellite Radio.
Returning are Tim Atwood, a musician, singer, storyteller, and entertainer who is a 39-year veteran of the Grand Ole Opry staff band; Dennis Stroughmatt, fiddler, singer, recording artist; Scotty Henderson, a Kansas Steel Guitar Hall of Fame member; Alicia Farrell Lange, a Lake of the Ozarks native who is a demo singer and back-up vocalist in Nashville; J.R. Love, a country and gospel singer from St. Louis area; and The Board of Directors Band with Roy Dee and Jim Phinney on guitar, Bobby Regot on drums and John Farrell on bass. Bill (Goofer) Atterberry, singer and comedian, will also return.
There will be a dance floor, concessions, a silent auction and a live auction.
Tickets are $20 for GCMA members, $30 for nonmembers and free for children under age 12. Tickets are available at John Farrell Real Estate Company, 5750 Osage Beach Parkway, SFCC-Lake of the Ozarks, 3797 Osage Beach Parkway, and the SFCC Foundation, 3201 W. 16th St. in Sedalia.
For more information or tickets, contact Lynn Farrell at 573-348-2181, 573-216-2182 or at Lynn@JohnFarrell.com, or John Farrell at 573-216-2181.
