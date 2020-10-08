Genuine Country Music Association (GCMA) will host its eighth annual Classic Country Jamboree benefit at 2 p.m. Oct. 18 in the Exhibition Center at Lodge of Four Seasons, Lake Ozark.
Doors will open at 1 p.m. to the 20,000 square-foot exhibition center that will allow attendees space for social distancing. Attendees should wear a mask if desired.
The event will raise scholarship funds for students attending State Fair Community College-Lake of the Ozarks and for Lake of the Ozarks Soccer Association. Last year the benefit raised $17,000 for SFCC’s Lake of the Ozarks student scholarships.
This year’s headliner is Leona Williams, Her son Ron Williams also will perform. Returning are Dennis Stroughmatt, Alicia Farrell Lange, J.R. Love, and The Board of Directors Band with Jim Phinney on rhythm guitar, Elijah Chastain on lead guitar, Jimmy Willis on drums, Darrell Cummings on steel guitar, and John Farrell on bass. Bill (Goofer) Atterberry, singer and comedian, returns this year. He was an entertainer at Lee Mac’s Ozark Opry in Osage Beach for over 38 years.
Special guest this year is Monte Davidson Another special guest is Frank Warmbrodt, Ken Kinzie with KRMS radio station and John Farrell will emcee the event.
A dance floor, concessions and a “bucket raffle” table will be available. Raffle tickets will be a $1 donation per ticket. A live auction will be held for a week’s stay in a condo in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Tickets are $20 for GCMA members, $30 for nonmembers and free for children under age 12. Tickets are available at John Farrell Real Estate Company, 5750 Osage Beach Parkway, Osage Beach, and the SFCC Foundation, 3201 W. 16th St., Sedalia.
For more information or tickets, contact Lynn Farrell at (573) 348-2181, (573) 216-2182 or at Lynn@JohnFarrell.com.
Learn more about the GCMA at www.gcmatherealthing.com or on Facebook.
