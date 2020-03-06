Pettis County Clerk Nick La Strada is predicting a high voter turnout for the March 10 Presidential Preference Primary.
La Strada told the Democrat on Friday he is predicting 38 to 40% of registered voters to vote in Tuesday’s 2020 Presidential Preference Primary. He explained in the 2016 Presidential Preference Primary there was a 40% turnout although it was an open seat where the 2020 election has an incumbent. However, the office has received more absentee ballots than it did in 2016 which La Strada said he was glad to see.
Voters should bring acceptable forms of identification in order to vote, although La Strada said voter registration cards or photo IDs were easier for the poll workers. The Presidential Preference Primary will require voters to pick a political party to cast their ballot.
“The caveat to a primary is it’s an open primary state so people need to realize once they get to the poll they have to pick a political party, per Missouri law,” La Strada explained. “Just because you pick that political party doesn't mean you're affiliated with that political party.
“You will be asked by our poll workers to pick a Republican, Democrat, Constitution, Libertarian or Green Party (ballot),” he continued. “Then once they pick that party they (poll worker) will go ahead and give that to the voter that particular party they pick and then they will be able to vote.”
After choosing a party voters will be able to choose their preference for their chosen party’s candidate in the upcoming 2020 Presidential Election.
Anyone who is unable to make it to their polling location Tuesday can absentee vote at the Pettis County Courthouse from 9 am.to 1 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.
La Strada also encouraged voters to keep up with the office’s election night reporting at pettisclerk.com.
“We’re kind of like when you see the electoral college come in,” he explained. “You can see all of our precincts and townships and it will actually light up and tell you which precincts are coming in. Go to our website, the polls close at 7 p.m., and then people can start seeing live results come in...
“They can get on their smartphone, they can get on their computer, their place of home and just watch the results come in.”
Polls will be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election Day. Voters can find their polling location, check to see if they are registered, and view a sample ballot at pettisclerk.com. For more information, visit pettisclerk.com or facebook.com/PettisCountyElectionsOffice or call the Clerk’s office at 660-826-5000 ext. 918 or La Strada’s cellphone at 660-281-7767.
