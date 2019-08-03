Even with only two questions on the ballot, Pettis County Clerk Nick La Strada is predicting a high voter turnout for the Aug. 6 special election.
La Strada told the Democrat on Friday he is predicting 13 to 15% of registered voters in the City of Sedalia will vote in Tuesday’s election. If his prediction is correct it would be “very high for an off-year August special election,” he said. Pettis County’s last August special election in 2015, which also only had two tax questions for the City of Sedalia, had a roughly 5% turnout.
“With the two issues, people are getting very engaged in the process, educating people with everything on the ballot and how it will affect the city of Sedalia,” La Strada said. “... It’s always great to see people get their voices heard and vote, especially in these small elections.”
Voters in the City of Sedalia will be asked to consider two ballot issues related to the Sedalia Community Center:
• Shall the City Council of the City of Sedalia, Missouri be authorized to remove the June 30, 2026 sunset provision from its existing capital improvement sales taxes in the amount of one-half of one percent, for the purpose of funding capital improvements, including the operation and maintenance of capital improvements, which may include the retirement of debt or other obligations previously authorized by the City?
• Shall the municipality of Sedalia impose an increase to a sales tax, from 3/8 of 1% to ½ of 1% for the purpose of providing funding for local parks and storm water control for the municipality of Sedalia?
La Strada said only voters who live in Sedalia city limits are eligible to vote in Tuesday’s election. Citizens who vote at Convention Hall for Ward 1, First Baptist Church for Ward 2, New Hope Baptist Church for Ward 3 or the Celebration Center for Ward 4 will be able to cast a ballot. Registered voters in those wards should have already received an election reminder card from La Strada’s office.
Anyone who is unable to make it to their polling location Tuesday can still absentee vote at the Pettis County Courthouse from 9 am.to 1 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.
Bryant Motors and W-K Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac have both offered free rides to the polls Tuesday for those in need of transport. Call 660-826-4930 to get signed up for a ride.
Polls will be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election Day. Voters can find their polling location, check to see if they are registered, and view a sample ballot at pettisclerk.com. For more information, visit pettisclerk.com or facebook.com/PettisCountyElectionsOffice or call the Clerk’s office at 660-826-5000 ext. 918 or La Strada’s cellphone at 660-281-7767.
