Beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, Clinton Road between West 24th Street and South Grand Avenue will be restricted to one lane of traffic to allow for infrastructure improvements. Flaggers will be directing traffic throughout the day and delays are expected. Drivers are encouraged to take alternative routes. The work is expected to be complete by 3 p.m. Tuesday.
The project is weather and equipment dependent and may be delayed due to rain or equipment breakdowns.
