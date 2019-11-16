Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Closser celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in July with their children and grandchildren in Hot Springs, Arkansas.
Bonnie Marie Deuschle and Lloyd Closser were married Nov. 22, 1969, at Lamine Baptist Church in Pilot Grove by the Rev. George Turner.
Mr. Closser is retired. Mrs. Closser is semi-retired.
The couple has two children, Ginger (Gene) Sudduth, of McKinney, Texas, and Bridget (Marty) Fetterman, of Sedalia; and five grandchildren.
