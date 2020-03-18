Bothwell Regional Health Center updates visitor policy, continues operations
Effective March 19, 2020 Bothwell Regional Health Center will begin to restrict visitors to only two patient caregivers per patient with special consideration given for comfort care patients.
In the interest of keeping the only ill individuals in the hospital current patients, visiting hours will be limited to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
All visitors must enter through the main entrance or the Emergency Department during visitor hours. Upon entry visitors will be screened by providing answers to the current CDC screening questions and having their temperature taken. Once visitors pass the screening they will be required to sign-in, given a visitor badge and hand sanitizer before proceeding to any patient rooms. If a visitor does not pass the screening, they will be asked to leave.
Bothwell Regional Health Center and Bothwell affiliated clinics are still open for all healthcare operations and appointments – if an individual has a scheduled procedure, test or appointment, they should plan on showing up unless they are running a fever. If they are running a fever or need to reschedule, please call the office.
For more information, visit brhc.org/covid19.
MSHP Suspends Driver Road Testing Statewide
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is suspending driver road testing at all locations.
All road tests through March 31 are canceled. The Patrol will update the public on testing after March 31. Written testing services will continue, but the Patrol will restrict the number of applicants allowed in each facility at one time to ensure recommended social distancing measures are followed. The location of services is subject to change due to building closures in some jurisdictions.
For information on current test sites related to Driver Examination, visit:
https://www.mshp.dps.missouri.gov/HP32DES/DESTable.jsp
For information regarding CDL Examination, visit:
https://www.mshp.dps.missouri.gov/MSHPWeb/PatrolDivisions/DVSD/DE/documents/CDLSkillsTestingInformation.pdf
Boonslick Library
Sedalia’s Boonslick Regional Library will be closed March 19 through April 5.
Mid-Mo Artists
Mid-Missouri Artists has canceled the March 26 and April 30 meetings. The annual Spring Fine Arts Show, scheduled for May 2-3, has been postponed for a fall date if that becomes feasible.
Scott Joplin International Ragtime Festival
The 2020 Scott Joplin International Ragtime Festival has been cancelled for May 27-30. The decision is supported by festival partners - the Scott Joplin International Ragtime Foundation Board, the Sedalia Convention & Visitors Bureau, the Sedalia Area Tourism Commission, and the City of Sedalia.
SpoFest to cancel Book Release Party
SpoFest is canceling its Book Release party and OIC Open Mic Night scheduled for Saturday March 28.
League of Women Voters Candidate Forum
The Candidate Forum for Sedalia City Council hosted by the League of Women Voters scheduled for Tuesday March 24 at State Fair Community College has been cancelled.
Pettis County Pachyderms
All Friday lunch meetings of the Pettis County Pachyderms have been cancelled until further notice. The Pettis County McKinley Day Dinner has also been cancelled.
Fitzgibbon Hospital urges visitors to re-evaluate need to visit
Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall strongly urges individuals to re-evaluate their need to visit patients during their stay at Fitzgibbon Hospital. In attempts to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus), the hospital is formalizing guidelines and screening processes for all visitors. Several tents will be going up near the exterior entrances to Fitzgibbon
Hospital in Marshall to help facilitate screening of patients and visitors prior to
entering the facility and to serve as temporary triage areas to evaluate patients
who are referred for further testing including COVID-19 testing. Individuals who have a temperature above 100.5 F, a cough or sore throat, have traveled out of state, or have had contact with an individual who is “presumptive positive” for the COVID-19 virus will not be allowed to visit patients at our hospital. For more information and updates, see www.fitzgibbon.org/covid19.
Church Women United board meeting
Church Women United of Sedalia will not host their regular scheduled board meeting March 24.
Taylor Chapel fish dinner
Taylor Chapel United Methodist Church fish dinner, scheduled for March 21, will be rescheduled to a later date.
PCMA cancels Spring Prayer Breakfasts
The Pettis County Ministerial Association has canceled the remaining Wednesday Spring Prayer Breakfasts for this season.
Community Lenten services
All remaining Sunday Community Lenten Services, organized by the Pettis County United Methodist Church 2020 Committee, have been canceled.
Sedalia Public Library
The Sedalia Public Library will close at 6 p.m. Wednesday March 18 and remain closed until it is deemed safe to reopen. The decision to close has been a difficult one, but the library is following the recommendation of the new CDC Guidelines asking that no gatherings be over 10; plus, the recommendations of the ALA (American Library Association) and the MLA (Missouri Library Association) that all public libraries should close for the safety of its patrons and staff.
The library’s Book Drop will be locked. So, the library asks that all patrons keep the materials they currently have checked out until Sedalia Public Library reopens. NO FINE WILL BE CHARGED while the library is closed.
Please visit www.molib2go.overdrive.com to check out eBooks; digital magazines; and streaming movies. To access this service, select Sedalia Public Library at the pulldown menu, then enter your library card number to check out materials. Or call Dial-A-Story at 660-827-7838 and listen to a folktale read aloud. The Sedalia Public Library Facebook page has several virtual story times posted as well as Internet sites to entertain and educate your children. Check out our website at www.sedalialibrary.com under Kids Corner and Teen Central for entertainment and homework links.
Sedalia Regional Airport closes terminal
The Sedalia Regional Airport is temporarily closing the terminal to the public. The airport will still be open with the same services available; however, customers will be asked to wait outside of the building for further assistance. Use of the airport's crew car is suspended at this time. The airport will continue to monitor the situation and respond accordingly.
Child Safe of Central Missouri Inc. groundbreaking closed to public
Child Safe of Central Missouri, Inc has announced the Groundbreaking Ceremony scheduled for 9 a.m. March 23, has been cancelled to the public. In order to continue to move forward but still share our joy with the public, Child Safe will be posting a video online via our Facebook page in the coming days.
Sedalia Parks and Recreation Department
The following events have been rescheduled or cancelled. Participants will be receiving
Pro-rated account credits for cancelled classes. This process will take longer than normal for our office staff to complete due to the volume of activities. If you have any questions regarding your account credit, please call our office at (660) 826-4930.
Tiny Tots Play Park –cancelled through March 31. Resumes April 1.
Pickleball –limited to 10 participants through March 31. Check in at front desk to sign up for one
hour timeslots.
Biddy Basketball–remaining class dates are cancelled.
Little Hoopsters –remaining class dates are cancelled.
Yoga–limited to 10 in class room. Drop-ins will be turned away if necessary.
Sit & Fit –cancelled through April 2. Resumes April 9.
Pound–cancelled through April 2. Resumes April 6 for Monday classes; April 9 for Thursday
classes.
Little Kickers –March 21 class is cancelled. Participants can pick up their medal at the SPR office.
Superhero Party–rescheduled to April 18. Participants will be contacted to choose a timeslot for
that day.
Dance–More information to come.
Adult Volleyball-spring season will be delayed until April 2.
Youth Baseball Coaches Meeting –rescheduled to April 1, 6:00 p.m.
Convention Hall gym. Daddy & Me Date Night–postponed;
April cancellations and rescheduled activities will be forthcoming. Please continue to
view our website and Facebook pages for updates. We will also send out updates through our Textcaster service.
Johnson County Citizens for Environmental Action
The regular monthly meeting of Johnson County Citizens for Environmental Action (CEA), originally scheduled for Tuesday, April 7 at the Warrensburg Community Center, has been cancelled.
CEA’s Earth Day at the Farm, scheduled for Saturday, April 25 at the UCM Farm on Mitchell Street, has been cancelled.
CEA volunteers will still perform garden maintenance at Warrensburg’s Turkeyfoot Prairie specimen garden at West Park on Wednesday mornings at 9 a.m. weather permitting; but participants will maintain social distance and each participant will need to bring and use only their own tools.
Warrensburg Parks & Recreation
Warrensburg Parks & Recreation (WPR) is closing the Warrensburg Community Center, which includes the Indoor Aquatic Center, gymnasium and Fitness Center, effective through Tuesday, March 31. All recreational programming, leagues, sports, activities, classes and events are postponed or canceled until further notice. Staff will be in contact with all patrons affected.
