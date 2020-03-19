Sedalia Municipal Building to limit access to staff
In order to further the health and safety of our citizens and staff, access to the Sedalia Municipal Building will be limited to staff only until further notice, starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 19. Offices within the Municipal Building may still be reached by calling 660-827-3000. Many employee emails are also available by department on the City of Sedalia's website, www.cityofsedalia.com.
We assure you we are still here and serving you. All essential services continue. This temporary change will free up resources to focus in other ways to navigate through this situation.
Court, Finance, and Water utility payments may be made online and the new Water Department drop box located at the Municipal Building is still available. Water payments may also be made by telephone by calling 660-851-1704. We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause. Our actions taken today will hopefully return our community to normal as soon as possible.
Boonslick Regional Library to temporarily close
Boonslick Regional Library has made the difficult decision to close our branches to the public effective at 5 p.m. March 18 through Sunday, April 5.
Boonslick Regional Library will not charge any overdue fines during this time. All checkout periods will be extended through April 30. All pending holds will be frozen so to keep in line requests in order when the library re-opens. Please keep all library materials at home. The library asks that patrons do not return materials to the library. All book drops are locked. Patrons not be penalized.
The library’s collection of digital resources like eBooks, audiobooks, ecomicbooks, magazines, Tumblebooks, and databases are available 24/7 through our virtual branch boonslickregionallibrary.com.
Please monitor the library website boonslickregionallibrary.com for the most up-to-date information.
D.A.R.E. car show canceled
The annual D.A.R.E. Car Show, a fundraiser slated for Saturday April 4, at Second Street and Osage Avenue has been canceled.
