Clover Dell Park is now open to normal hours. The Sedalia Parks and Recreation Department encourages patrons to not use park playgrounds, shelters, and other facilities until further notice. The department also reminds all individuals to take the necessary precautions to reduce the transmission of COVID-19, including maintaining at least six feet of distance between all individuals who are not family members.

