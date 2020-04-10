Martin Warren Chapter MOSSAR
The Martin Warren Chapter, Missouri Society Sons of the American Revolution was well represented at the 34th annual George Washington Birthday Celebration on Feb. 22 at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Kansas City. The celebration is co-sponsored by nine SAR chapters from Kansas and Missouri all in the Kansas City area. Kansas City area Daughters of the American Revolution chapters participate as well.
Martin Warren Chapter members attending were Martin Warren President Gene Henry and his wife, Marilynn, a member of Henry County DAR: Martin Warren Genealogist Mark Parks and his wife, Lisa, a member of Henry County DAR; Martin Warren Secretary Mike Powers and his wife, Janice, a member of the Warrensburg DAR; and Martin Warren Treasurer Dan Daugherty.
The Martin Warren Chapter meets at 11:30 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month except February, July and August at the Rise Café in Warrensburg. Anyone with an interest in history and genealogy is welcome to attend. Luncheon reservations can be made or information regarding membership can be obtained by emailing the Chapter Secretary at pchemr@gmail.com.
Duplicate Bridge Club
The Sedalia Duplicate Bridge Club met at First Christian Church on the following dates with the following results:
Jan. 16: First place, Karen Esser and Jack McIntosh, both of Sedalia; second place, Richard Dimond, of Warsaw; and Mary McIntosh, of Sedalia.
Feb. 6: First place, Richard Dimond, of Warsaw, and Mary McIntosh, of Sedalia; second place, Georgann DeMoss and Bernadette Cleary, both of Marshall.
March 5: First place, Charles Peterson, of Marshall, and David Wuellner, of Sedalia; second place, Bob Berlin and Kathleen Howe, both of Sedalia.
March 12: First place, Richard Dimond, of Warsaw, and Mary McIntosh, of Sedalia; second place, Charles Peterson and Susan Repp, both of Marshall.
