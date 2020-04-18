Bothwell Regional Health Center Auxiliary
The Bothwell Health Center Auxiliary did not meet in the month of April due to the hospital closing because of the coronavirus.
The last day the auxiliary worked was March 16. The volunteer hours worked up to this date were 512 hours for the month. Only one volunteer received a pin this month. Maria Luukkonen received her 1,000-hour pin.
Our second volunteer to be recognized for extra work done for our Auxiliary and to say “thank you” is Shirley Humphreys. Humphreys has been a member since 2003 and has worked 2,500 volunteer hours. She works in the Gift Shop, cancer desk, courtesy cart and has worked at the concern desk.
Next month another auxiliary volunteer will be selected to say “Thank You” for the extra work he or she has done for our auxiliary.
The auxiliary hopes coronavirus will soon be gone and Bothwell Regional Health Center will be able to open its doors again and serve the community. Those interested in becoming an auxiliary volunteer, the auxiliary would be happy to have them. The auxiliary can not interview people in person at the present time, but they can call and ask questions about becoming a volunteer and be ready to interview at a later date. Call Sara at 660-827-0343.
The Auxiliary looks forward to the time, in the near future, when it can get together again and return to volunteering at our BRHC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.