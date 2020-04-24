Dresden 4-H
With 4-H not able to hold meetings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the clubs are getting resourceful.
Eli Dehan, reporter for Dresden 4-H Club, reports for the club’s April service project, members took turns dropping off supplies of bleach, newspaper, cat/dog toys, bedding, etc. to the Sedalia Animal Shelter. Club members continue to work at home on their projects. Austin Wood has already turned in his Horse papers, preparing him for the Pettis County 4-H/FFA Horse Show held in June. For May the Club will meet by ZOOM at 5 p.m. Sunday, May 3.
