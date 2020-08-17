The Daughters of Isabella No. 310
The Daughters of Isabella No. 310 met Aug. 10 at the Knights of Columbus Hall.
Regent Theresa Rider called the meeting to order. Opening prayer was led by Rider. The members sang the Opening Ode together followed by the “Pledge of Allegiance.”
Roll Call of Officers: nine were present, and five were excused.
Reading of the Minutes: Joyce Grinstead moved that the July minutes be approved as written. This was seconded by Linda Hoffmann and passed by the group.
Report of the Treasurer and Reading of the Bills: Treasurer Joyce Grinstead reported the checking account.
Communications: A note from Mary Jo Ballenger was read. Hoffmann submitted two newspaper articles from The Sedalia Democrat.
Report of the Scribe: Minutes were sent to St. Vincent DePaul for the bulletin and The Sedalia Democrat.
Report of Standing and Special Committees:
Welfare: none.
Visitation of the Sick: Hoffmann reported on her visit to Ramona Davis.
Membership: Sister Mary Ruth and Bonnie Diefendorf are both potential members.
Social: A thank you was given to Sherry Kropp, Linda Korte, and Mary Jo Kientzy.
Respect for Life: The Pettis County Missouri Right to Life Chapter is now meeting in the parish center on the second Tuesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. To learn about events, contact Hoffmann.
Community Café: none.
Unfinished Business: Rider thanked Hoffmann for substituting for her in July.
New Business: Grinstead reported what was collected in July for the Birthright donation. She moved that the amount should be increased. This was seconded by Joyce Wiltz.
The group discussed the 6:10 rosary before the meetings. It was decided the rosary would be led by the chancellor in the west room. The signup sheet and any visiting will be done in the main hall. Sherry Young suggested that a sign be posted on the doors.
Receipts of the Meeting: Ann Dove reported that donations were received. There are now 65 members.
Action on the Bills: Auditor Joyce Wiltz moved that bills should be paid, and Sherry Kropp seconded the motion. The motion carried.
The closing prayer and ode were said. The flag was retired with refreshments following. The next meeting will be Sept. 14. The social committee is Joyce Wiltz, Carolyn Deuel, and Ramona Davis.
The minutes were submitted by Recording Secretary Mary Bahner.
