Bothwell Regional Health Center Auxiliary
Bothwell Regional Health Center Auxiliary met on Aug. 12 with 14 members present. The minutes of the July 8 meeting and the treasurer’s report were emailed to each board member prior to the meeting. They were reviewed and approved as read and placed on file for audit.
The total volunteer hours for July were 753 hours. The Bothwell Auxiliary Gift Shop has changed the hours of operation to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. These new hours were changed due to the hospital hours being changed for visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
On July 10, all volunteer services were terminated indefinitely at the Concern Desk also known as the Same Day Surgery Desk. The Red Cross also terminated their volunteer activities at the hospital.
The volunteers receiving their pins for the month of July are: Mona Ipsen 300 hours; Shirley Kindle 500 hours; and Linda Lynde 300 hours.
The Amazing Volunteer chosen for the month of August is Martha Bridges. Bridges started volunteering in 2003. She works many days a month in the Gift Shop. Thank You, Martha for a job well done.
If anyone is interested in becoming an Auxiliary Volunteer please contact Sara at 660-827-0343. The Auxiliary Volunteer applications are in the Gift Shop.
Dates to remember are Auxiliary Board Meeting on Sept. 9
