Show Me Crafters
The Show Me Crafters met at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 5 Boonslick Regional Library with 11 members present. Wayne Viebrock, president, called the meeting to order. The club members approved the minutes written by Kathryn Marshall, secretary. Carol Perkins, treasurer, presented the treasurer's report for July. The report was approved.
Arrangements for the fall show, Nov. 9-10, were discussed. The fall show is full. There is a waiting list for vendors for this show.
Viebrock announced that election of officers will be hosted in the fall.
The meeting was adjourned. The next meeting will be hosted at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9 at the Boonslick Library.
