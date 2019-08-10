Sedalia Photo Club
The Sedalia Photo Club hosted its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 18 at Wesley United Methodist Church.
Judy Talbott, president, reported the homemade ice cream was delicious at the June club picnic hosted at Liberty Park.
Talbott shared a thank you card for the funeral flowers for Sharon Ondracek, a charter member of the club.
The annual dues of $10 were collected from members. The membership list was updated.
The election of officers was held. The officers for the 2019-20 club year are President Bev Gerke, Vice President Carolyn Bauer, Secretary Kathryn Marshall, Treasurer Betsy Gerke and Historian Chris Shull.
Bauer, vice president, informed members of photo contests. Talbott reminded club members of the photo contests at the Missouri State Fair. Bev Gerke told members the various photo categories in the Missouri State Fair’s Floriculture Building’s photo contest. Talbott reminded club members about the Cole Camp Fair Photo Contest in September. Gerke told members about two interesting Facebook photography groups.
June’s monthly photo theme was “farm scene or rural scenery.” The color print winners were Betsy Gerke, Bev Gerke, and Talbott. The black and white print winners were Olivia Dobson, Shull, and Talbott.
July’s monthly photo theme was “graffiti.” The color print winners were Betsy Gerke, Bev Gerke, Shull and Talbott. The black and white print winners were Bev Gerke and Talbott.
Bev Gerke shared her color and black-and-white ornate fence photos. Bauer and Marshall shared their food photo foamboards. Bev Gerke shared her alphabet photo foamboard.
Marshall shared information on the compositional techniques of filling the frame, cropping, negative space, and watching the edges.
The meeting was adjourned. Refreshments were served.
The next meeting will be hosted at 7 p.m. Aug. 15 at Wesley United Methodist Church. The monthly photo theme will be “shadows” or “silhouettes.”
