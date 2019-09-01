Sedalia Duplicate Bridge Club
The Sedalia Duplicate Bridge Club met at First Christian Church on the following dates with the following results:
June 6: first place, Richard Dimond, of Warsaw, and Shirley Evans, of Sedalia; second place, Bob Berlin and David Wuellner, both of Sedalia; third place, Bernadette Cleary and Susan Robbins, both of Marshall; fourth place, Karen Esser and Jack McIntosh, both of Sedalia.
June 20: first place, Carolyn and David Diehm, both of Marshall; second place, Bob Berlin and David Wuellner, both of Sedalia; third place, Ed and Wanda Elsea, both of Marshall; fourth place, Karen Esser and Jack McIntosh, both of Sedalia.
July 11: first place, Charles Peterson, of Marshall, and Harry Satterwhite, of Sedalia; second place, Bernadette Cleary and Georgann DeMoss, both of Marshall; third place, Bob Berlin and David Wuellner, both of Sedalia.
July 18: first place, Bob Berlin and Gary Fleming, both of Sedalia; second place, Charles Peterson, of Marshall, and Harry Satterwhite, of Sedalia; third place and fourth place,
Pat Jennings and Martha South, both of Sedalia; third and fourth place, Susanna Joy and Mary McIntosh, both of Sedalia.
July 25: first and second place, Richard Dimond, of Warsaw, and Harry Satterwhite, of Sedalia;
First and second place, Charles Peterson and Susan Repp, both of Marshall; third place, Ed and Wanda Elsea, both of Marshall.
August 1: first place, Bernadette Cleary and Georgann DeMoss, both of Marshall; second place, Richard Dimond, of Warsaw, and Harry Satterwhite, of Sedalia; third place, Ed and Wanda Elsea, both of Marshall.
August 15: first place, Carolyn and David Diehm, both of Marshall; second and third place,
Richard Dimond, of Warsaw and Harry Satterwhite, of Sedalia; second and third place, Lola Plummer and Martha South, both of Sedalia.
August 22: first place, Richard Dimond, of Warsaw, and Harry Satterwhite, of Sedalia; second place, Karen Esser and Jack McIntosh, both of Sedalia; third place, Charles Peterson and Susan Repp, both of Marshall; fourth place, Susanna Joy and Mary McIntosh, both of Sedalia.
