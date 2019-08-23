Grow and Glow Garden Club
The Missouri State Fair Federation Day Senior Garden Club Flower Show FGCM was Wednesday, Aug. 14 at the fair’s Floriculture Building. The 2019 theme was “Welcome Home.” Grow and Glow Garden Club competed successfully in the Design Show and the Horticulture Show.
The Theme of the Design Show was “Designs for the Home.” The Tricolor Section titled, “Homecoming,” was composed of designs of all fresh materials. In the class, “Soldiers Come Home,” a Designer’s Choice Design, JoAnn Collier placed first. In the class, “College Days,” a Multi-Rhythmic Design, Collier placed fourth.
In the Designer’s Choice Section, “Beauty for the Home,” entries could be fresh, dried, or mixed. The “Side by Side” class, a Parallel Design, Kathy Coffman took first place. In “Round the Home,” a tubular Design, Collier took second.
In the six-inch Petite Designs, the theme was “Fun Times Around the Home,” In “Dolls,” Collier took first. In the “Baskets,” class, Coffman took second and Collier first. Collier took second in “Toys.” In the eight-inch Petite Designs, “Tiny Spaces,” Collier took third in “Breakfast in Bed,” with Twila Garber winning second place. In the “Balls of Fun,” class, Collier took second. Collier received the Sweepstakes Award for winning the most points in the Design show.
In the Horticulture section, titled, “Blooms for Home,” specimen from the members’ gardens and lawns were judged on condition and grooming. Barbara Harrison won seven blue, three red, and four pink. Collier won four blue, six red, one white, and two pink. Gay Nau won seven blue, six red, two white, and four pink. Garber won,10 blue, three red, and 10 white. Linda Dahl won 16 blue, eight red, four white, and five pink. Cynthia Brodersen won three blue, one red, and the Award of Merit, and Horticultural Excellence Award for her Pink Gladiolus. The club was awarded the “We Dug Deeper” Award for accumulating the most total points in the floriculture events of the day.
After entries were made, the group met at 10 a.m. in the Highway Gardens for a business meeting. Nine members and one guest, Glenda Fields, were present. The Roll Call was naming your favorite food at the fair. Birthday greetings for August went to Sue Prestage, 14th, Ruth Burlingame, 15th, Willene Kasper, 15th, and Peggy Moon, 31st.
President Harrison reminded the group about the District Meeting, Sept. 27 in Columbia which will be a celebration of the Club’s 100th Anniversary.
She urged the membership to consider volunteering for one of the Central District Board Vacancies for 2019-21.
Collier reported that the Poetry Contest information has been distributed, and poems will be judged after Oct. 3.
Harrison asked the group to be thinking of activities for the coming year. Activities for children to encourage interest in gardening are needed.
The September meeting will be at the home of Gay Nau to view “Blooms and Butterflies in the Garden.” Members are to bring coffee, a sack lunch, lawn chair, and a camera.
Brodersen will provide the September floral arrangement at the Price James Library.
Those interested in becoming a member can call 660-433-2366.
Be Forever Young Club
The Be Forever Young Club met at Parkview Christian Church Aug. 12. There were 26 members present. The meeting was called to order by President Elayne Gordon.
Linda Fischer gave the devotional this month and used a story relating to the 23rd Psalm as her subject. Ruth Stratman will be in charge of the devotional next month.
Gordon announced the next New Theatre production, “The Last Romance,” starring Michael Learned and Charlie Robinson, for Sept. 25. The cost is $37.50 and money is due that day. The bus will leave at 9:30 a.m. and $5 will be collected from each person for gas.
Rhonda Zink was in charge of the program. Zink, a member of a group of cloggers, invited the group to entertain the club with a number of dances. Cloggers participating were, Becky Hammon, Wanda Isaac, Mary and Dale Blankenship, Jan Isenminger, Marti Walkington, Lydia Jones, Penny Jones, Karen Foster and Zink. The group danced to, “A Beautiful Day,” “The Red Corvette,” “Follow that Dream” and “I was Lookin’ Back.”
Gordon led the group in the “Lord’s Prayer” before lunch.
Hostesses for the day were Dixie Rowan and Stratman.
Peggy Eschbacher and Sidney Nolan will be hostesses in September.
The next meeting will be Sept. 9.
