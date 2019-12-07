Eagle 4-H Club
The Eagle 4-H club met at the Sedalia Extension Offices Nov. 14. The meeting was called to order by President Abigail Arnold at 2 p.m. Seventeen people attended, including 13 members and four parents.
The members in attendance were Abigail and Isabell Arnold, Corina Rider, Noah Garett, Angel, Haylee, Savannah, and Teagan Kroeger, Payton and Taylor, and Kailee and P.J. Lewman.
The meeting was headed by newly elected President Abigail Arnold and in the absence of the club leader, Jennifer Carr. Pledges were conducted by Kailee Lewman.
Old business discussed consisted of the treasurer’s report, which in total read to $407.23, and recalling the majority vote to use club money to buy candy for the Sedalia Downtown Trick or Treat.
New business transacted consisted of planning a recreation day, planning a service project, planning a Christmas Party, and voting to begin each meeting with a camp song.
It was decided for the recreation day to go laser tagging. The date is to be decided.
The service project, Christmas caroling at one of the local nursing homes, was set for 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9 at Bristol Manor. The club requests that members bring around 15 copies of the song they would like to sing.
The Eagle 4-H Club Christmas Party will take place at the next monthly meeting Dec. 12. Activities included will be cookie decorating, a White Elephant gift exchange, and a "Minute to Win It" challenge. All gifts for the White Elephant gift exchange are not to exceed $5.
It was also voted that club money would be used to put together one of the games, a saran wrap ball game. It was decided that no more than $20 would be spent on it.
This concludes the business of the Eagle 4-H Club November meeting. Respectfully submitted
Haylee Kroeger, secretary/reporter Eagle 4-H.
Grow and Glow Garden Club
Tuesday, Nov. 19, the membership of the Grow and Glow Garden Club, FGCM assembled at the St. Andrews Catholic Church complex in Tipton for a tour of the historic sanctuary. Historians Kay Clifford and Gloria Knipp shared the events that led up to the building of the current building in 1883. It was explained how the church was updated gradually to meet modern needs while retaining its classic beauty. The tour concluded in the recently completed Rosary Garden adjacent to the church. Appreciation was expressed to the tour guides for an interesting and informative presentation.
The club next traveled to the Co-Mo Community Room. Refreshments were served by hostesses Nancy Byars and Twila Garber to the 16 members present. Pumpkin pie and pumpkin delight bars were accompanied by hot tea, coffee, mixed nuts, and colorful candy. The tables were attractively decorated in a Thanksgiving theme. The food blessing by Twila Garber was a poem that cleverly compared friends with plants that had similar characteristics.
Club President Barbara Harrison conducted the business meeting.
The Roll Call was answered by the members sharing something they do to put their gardens to rest this time of year.
Plans were made to prepare the Christmas in the Park poinsettia display for installation. Koechner Manufacturing had helped greatly by repainting the metal poinsettias they had constructed for the club many years ago. Strands of new lights and zip ties will be purchased and put on the frames Nov. 25 at the Harrison Home. Installation will be the following day at the Tipton City Park.
Nancy Byars reported on the metal sign that has been constructed for the entrance to the Versailles Blue Star Memorial.
Possible 2020 club projects were discussed including a program for adults in the community at the Price James Library. Incorporation of an educational program for young children was also explored.
A donation in Gerald Henshaw’s memory will be sent to the Tipton United Methodist Church.
JoAnn Collier reported the local poetry contest is completed and entries have been sent to the state judging. Pam Bishop related information to the group regarding the Christmas dinner meeting at Charleen Meyer’s home Dec. 17. Gay Nau will provide the Price James Memorial Library floral arrangement for December. Dorothy Collett donated gardening magazines for the members to take home for winter reading.
Community Retired Teachers
The Community Retired Teachers Association met Nov. 20 at Christ & Trinity Lutheran Church. Cliff McBride presented a program on American veterans. He talked about the three groups of veterans in Sedalia and the projects each group supports.
During the business meeting, Carolyn Hays announced that Jim Kreider would be at the Warrensburg meeting Dec. 3. All members are invited to attend. Evelyn Porter gave the treasurer's report and Jeanne Curry read the secretary's minutes. Volunteer hours and donations were listed. Members voted to cancel the January and February meetings. All members are encouraged to attend Legislative Day in Jefferson City Feb. 12. Plans were made for a contributive luncheon on Dec. 18 at the church. All retired school personnel are invited to attend.
Bothwell Regional Health Center Auxiliary Board
Bothwell Regional Health Center Auxiliary Board met Nov. 13. Members present were Betty Sue Viterna, Karen Kay Taylor, Shirley McCown, Virginia McAllister, Carol Ackerman, Jackie Butler, Christine Detherage, Sara Lyles, Joyce Monroe, Donna Peakes, Joyce Grinstead, Karen Suroff, Della Schnakenberg, Ronnie Alewel and Lauren Thiel.
The minutes of the Oct. 9 meeting were emailed for review and approved as read and the treasurer’s report was approved to be placed on file for the audit committee.
Carol Ackerman stated 1,097 volunteer hours were worked in the month of October. Karen Suroff reported the Courtesy Cart is doing well and Karen Kay Taylor has returned after recovering from knee surgery. Lauren Thiel spoke of the BRHC Foundation adopting a person who has been a patient in the hospital for a stroke and is also receiving services in the Canon Cancer Center. This patient lost most of his material possessions in a fire which extensively damaged his home. The Foundation staff is also preparing for budget meetings.
Sara Lyles presented the slate of nominees for the coming vote in December: president Karen Kay Taylor, vice president Jackie Butler, treasurer Virginia McAllister and secretary Shirley McCown. Karen Suroff reported information has been submitted to the insurance companies for available scholarship monies. An additional $665 will be distributed to the auxiliary’s three scholarship winners.
Under Old Business, President Betty Sue Viterna reported the MAHA convention speakers were excellent and very informative. The eight members who attended expressed their thanks for the opportunity to attend. The format used in presenting the auxiliary awards was not as good this year and members who attended the convention agreed the Thursday evening was not well organized.
The Auxiliary December social is set for 2 p.m. Dec. 10. Christine Detherage mentioned auxiliary dues will be collected. The list from the hospital departments for needed items has not been received yet by the auxiliary. The auxiliary will determine at the December board meeting, after receiving the list of needs, what it will donate above the equipment previously donated to Women’s Health and scholarships awarded. Virginia McAllister proposed purchasing an electronic sign to be installed in 2020 to promote the Auxiliary and BRHC events, to be contingent on hospital approval. Lauren Thiel mentioned getting a list of vendors to bid on this proposed purchase.
Dates to remember are holiday party blood drive, Dec. 10; and the Gift Shop and Board meeting, Dec. 11.
Sedalia Photo Club
The Sedalia Photo Club hosted its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 at Wesley United Methodist Church.
The photo project boards and monthly photo themes for 2020 were announced.
November’s monthly photo theme was “stately trees.” The color print winners were Carolyn Bauer, Bev Gerke, Olivia Dobson, and Patti Stretz. The black and white print winners were Carolyn Bauer, Betsy Gerke, Bev Gerke, and Patti Stretz.
The meeting was adjourned. Refreshments were served.
The club’s Christmas party will be hosted at 6 p.m. Dec. 19 at Wesley United Methodist Church. Members should bring finger foods and a $10 to $15 gift, if they wish to participate in the gift exchange. Bev Gerke, president, will bring some games to play.
