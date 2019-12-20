Grow and Glow Garden Club
The Grow and Glow Garden Club FGCM met Tuesday, Dec. 17 at the home of Charleen Meyer. Thirteen members enjoyed the beautifully decorated interior of the home as well as nature’s snowy, frosty views in the surrounding area. Assisting hostesses were Pam Bishop and Linda Dahl.
A catered Christmas luncheon was enjoyed, following the blessing of the food by Cynthia Brodersen. Each person constructed a personalized loaded baked potato from a selection of toppings, and helped themselves to hot rolls and colorful tossed salad. Desserts concluded the meal, which was prepared by Mary Ellen Zimmerman. Assisting was Elva Clark. At each place was a ceramic garden angel to provide a visual remembrance of the day.
Following the meal, club President Barbara Harrison, conducted a brief business meeting. She related the effort spent to refurbish the lighted poinsettias used at the Christmas display at the Tipton City Park. Each member was given a copy of the January page in the 2020 club yearbook. Harrison complimented Kendra Johnson for her job of assembling the 2020 edition of the book. Harrison concluded the meeting by reading the gardener’s version of the classic, “ The Night Before Christmas.”
Members enjoyed a gift exchange of garden related items. A group picture was made, followed by visiting, and viewing the beautiful quilts made by Meyer.
The next meeting will be Jan. 21 at the Co-Mo Community Room. For more information call 660-433-2366.
Beaman Arator 4-H Club
The Beaman 4-H Club was called to order by Tori Price on Dec. 9, at the REC building. The treasurer's report was $515.10 with no changes since the last meeting. Guest Speaker Nan Hutcheson discussed Missouri 4-H Recognition Forms. She explained instructions on how to fill them out, why they are important and answered any questions. Under old business, Zachary Weber attended the Christmas parade for the 4-H float. Jeremy and Zachary Weber went to camp and received a certificate. Sharon also handed out awards from Recognition Night. Weber received a 5 year leader certificate. Beaman 4-H Club received a bronze seal for the year. Tory reminded everyone to sign up for 4-H online before the end of the year. Under new business Ideas were discussed for community service projects. Zachary Weber moved that the club make Valentine cards next month and then distribute them on Feb.10 to a local nursing home. A pizza party will follow for the Beaman Club. The Weber and Peck families will provide supplies for cards. Announcements were read for upcoming dates. Zachary Weber came up with a game where one tosses a ball and tells people their school, age, and name.Then it’s tossed to the next person and they share. Jeremy Weber motioned to adjourn the meeting and Zachary Weber seconded that motion; the motion passed. The meeting was adjourned. The report was submitted by Josie Peck, secretary.
Dresden 4-H Club
Dresden 4-H Club hosted its meeting, Sunday, Nov. 15, at the LaMonte United Methodist Church. The meeting was called to order by Laney Pace, vice-president, at 3:34 p.m. with eight members, eight guests, and two leaders present. Pace welcomed Jacob Warner, a new 4-H member, and his family.
American and 4-H pledges were led by Philip Jones and Austin Wood.
Membership roll call, “What is your favorite Christmas snack?”
November minutes were read by Tinlee Jones, secretary, and approved as read. The treasurer’s report was given by Camdyn Jones and approved as presented.
Under Old Business:
A Recognition Banquet was hosted Thursday, Nov. 21. Dresden 4-H Club received several recognitions: Service to Communities Recognition Award, Distinguished Club 20 members and under, Bronze Club Seal, First place in Scrapbook, Second place in 4-H Window Display, Distinguished 4-H Junior – Reagan Sneed, Distinguished Clover Kid – Samuel Dehan. Members were reminded to sign up for membership on 4-H Online before Dec. 31 as dues will raise each month after that. Volunteers were reminded to take the new Core Volunteer Orientation.
There was no new business.
Announcements were made about different county project meeting times and events coming up.
The next meeting will be at 5 p.m. Jan. 19, 2020, at LaMonte United Methodist Church. Healthy snacks will be served by the Jones Family. Demonstrations will be givnen by Laney, Phillip and Tinlee Jones.
A club group picture was taken of canned food goods brought for the LaMonte United Methodist Church Food Pantry. The club activity was the Christmas gift exchange game.
Tinlee Jones made a motion to adjourn the meeting; it was seconded by Eli Dehan. The meeting was adjourned. The report was submitted by Eli Dehan, Dresden 4-H Club reporter.
Ringen Brushy 4-H
Ringen Brushy 4-H met Dec. 11, in the Smithton School Cafeteria. The meeting was called to order by President Madalyn Amos. Pledges were lead by Zack Cordes. Madalyn Amos dismissed the clover kids.
The minutes were read by Secretary, Buzz Harris. President Amos asked for questions or corrections to the minutes. Having none, the minutes were accepted as read.
Treasurer’s report: President Madalyn Amos called for the Treasurer’s report.
Treasurer Mallory Kroeger presented the treasurer’s report. President Amos asked for questions or corrections for the report. Having none, the report was accepted as read.
Old Business: Seventy-two pounds of nonperishable food items were donated to Open Door Food Pantry for the November community service project.
December’s community service projects are: The club will be signing Christmas cards for residents at 4 Seasons (at the end of this meeting) then deliver them and sing Christmas carols from 2:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. President Amos, asked for volunteers to meet and participate in singing. The club members also collected stuffed animals to donate to Child Safe. RJ Asbury and his mother will deliver those items.
New Business: Online enrollment opened Oct. 1. A reminder are dues will increase after Jan. 1, if you are not enrolled please do so. Also, projects are starting and need to be enrolled to get started. Leaders need to make sure to get in their core training.
Demonstrations: President Amos called for demonstrations. Brooklyn Southard did a demonstration on how to create a scrapbook page. Loralei Strange demonstrated the proper way to saddle a horse. Grant Amos demonstrated the final product and discussion on how to make a paper Mache item. His was in the shape of a cow’s head.
Project Meeting Reports: President Amos called for project reports. Chase Stone reported they had a county wide sewing meeting and started the process of making bags. Codee Niebruegge reported they had a photography meeting and went over rules of photography. Buzz Harris reported they had a small engines meeting and reviewed tools, different engines and what they will be doing.
President Amos called for a motion to do a community project for January. Amos stated the club previously had donated items to the animal shelter in January. RJ Asbury made a motion to do a project and suggested donating to the shelter and walking dogs, Chase Stone seconded the motion. Mark Kumm suggested doing the Birthday box donations to Open Door Food Pantry, Codee NIebruegge suggested collecting for a local family that had lost all their belongings in a recent house fire. By way of club vote, it was determined to do a collection for the local family. Loralei Strange motioned we donate to the family, Grant Amos seconded the motion. The club members decided every member bring a $5 donation to the January meeting.
Announcements: Cindy Gerke stated there will be a county wide 4-H food drive of nonperishable items coming up, once she has information on it, she will update the club.
Cindy Gerke updated the club on the outcome of the Recognition Banquet held in November. The club received First Place on Window Display, recognition on Service to Community, and two of the club members; Senior Madalyn Amos and RJ Asbury were recognized as distinguished club members. Gerke did report that since we had minimum club members turn in their project reports this affected our club status for recognition. She stressed the importance of getting reports in this year. Adam Gerke handed out awards, pins and recognition certificate to club members.
The next club meeting will be at 7 p.m. Jan. 8. Enrollment for Camp and Teen Conference both are now open online. Please watch newsletter for current list of events.
President Amos called for volunteers for January’s meeting demonstrations. Buzz Harris, RJ Asbury and Geoffrey Miller all volunteered.
President Amos called for any additional questions or announcements. Having no other business president Madalyn Amos called for a motion to adjourn the meeting. Liam Beckett made a motion to adjourn the meeting. Cole Bass seconded the motion. Meeting was adjourned at 8 p.m..
The report was submitted by Buzz Harris, secretary.
Be Forever Young Club
The Dec. 9 meeting and Christmas Banquet Dinner for the Be Forever Young was called to order by President Elayne Gordon at 10:30 a.m. Sheri Hancock became a member; she was a new visitor Oct. 14.
A special prayer request was made for several friends and family members.
Birthdays for December are: Ruth Stratman, Dixie Rowan and Diane Zinn.
The secretary’s report from the last meeting was read and approved. The November meeting for the Forever Young was cancelled due to bad weather. Gratitude was expressed to Rodney Brown for filling in as secretary. Bonnie Weathers accepted the position as full time secretary.
Gordon reported and read a letter from the patients and staff of Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital in Columbia. The hospital extended its appreciation to everyone for the club’s donation of greeting cards.
Wanda Rasa gave the treasurer's report. Members are reminded that monthly dues are now $2. Prayer needs were requested and prayer was given for for friends and family.
Hostesses and Devotion for the month were: Elayne Gordon and Doris Thurston. Devotion was given by Doris Thurston. She read a poem, “The First Christmas after You Lose Someone Is Hard.” It was written by Kelly Treehouse. Thurston also reported on, “The Cast of Christmas.” More can be learned at castofchristmas.com
Thurston spoke about,” Real I.D.” Information can be found at the Sedalia License Bureau.
The outing for the New Theater Restaurant featuring Hal Lyndon in “The Adventures of Robin Hood,” was Dec 11.
The next play at the New Theater will be ”Church Basement Ladies,” Feb. 19. The cost is $37.50 and is due Jan. 13.
The next meeting will be hosted Jan. 13. Hostesses for January will be Rodney Brown and Bill Skinner; Gordon will present the devotion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.