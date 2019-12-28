Community Retired Teachers Association
Kathleen Boswell was the guest speaker at the Dec. 18 meeting of the Community Retired Teachers Association. She portrayed Laura Ingalls Wilder and emphasized the education of Laura and her family. She mentioned the importance of library books and memorization for learning.
During the business meeting, Carolyn Hays reminded members of Legislative Day Feb. 11 in Jefferson City. Jeanne Curry read the secretary's minutes. Wanda Meyer accepted a donation on behalf of the church from CRTA for the use of the building each month. Volunteer hours and donations for November were listed. Members enjoyed a contributive luncheon. Wanda Meyer gave the blessing.
The next meeting will be March 18 at Christ & Trinity Lutheran Church. All retired school personnel are invited to attend.
Sedalia Duplicate Bridge Club
The Sedalia Duplicate Bridge Club met at First Christian Church on the following dates with the following results:
Oct. 31: First and second place, Richard Dimond, of Warsaw and Harry Satterwhite, of Sedalia; first and second place, Karen Esser and Susanna Joy, both of Sedalia.
Nov. 7: First place, Richard Dimond, of Warsaw and Harry Satterwhite, of Sedalia; second place, Charles Peterson and Susan Repp, both of Marshall.
Nov. 21: First place, Richard Dimond, of Warsaw, and Harry Satterwhite, of Sedalia; second place, Karen Esser and Jack McIntosh, both of Sedalia; third place, Susanna Joy and Mary McIntosh, both of Sedalia.
Dec. 5: First place, Susanna Joy and Mary McIntosh, both of Sedalia; second place, Richard Dimond, of Warsaw, and Harry Satterwhite, of Sedalia; third and fourth place, Bob Berlin and Kathy Howe, both of Sedalia; third and fourth place, Jane Hartley and Agnes Tobin, both of Marshall.
Dec. 12: First place, Bernadette Cleary and Georgann DeMoss, both of Marshall; second place, Richard Dimond, of Warsaw, and Harry Satterwhite, of Sedalia.
Martin Warren Chapter, Missouri Society, Sons of the American Revolution
Members of the Martin Warren Chapter, Missouri Society Sons of the American Revolution (MOSSAR) laid a wreath at the memorial gravestone of Martin Warren Sr. at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Warrensburg in conjunction with the national ceremony of Wreaths Across America. Conducting the ceremony was Gene Henry, Chapter President.
In addition to this local ceremony, Henry participated in the Wreaths Across America ceremony at the Veterans Cemetery near Higginsville on Dec. 14. At the Veterans Cemetery, Henry read the Wreaths Across America proclamation of the SAR President General and assisted numerous others in laying a wreath at the gravesite of every veteran, including Confederate soldiers.
The Martin Warren Chapter meets on the third Saturday of each month except February, July and August at the Rise Café in Warrensburg. Anyone with an interest in history and genealogy is welcome to attend. Luncheon reservations can be made by emailing the Chapter Secretary at pchemr@gmail.com.
