Sedalia Photo Club
The Sedalia Photo Club hosted its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 at Wesley United Methodist Church.
President Bev Gerke announced the photo scavenger hunt will take place in May.
Vice President Carolyn Bauer informed members on photo contests.
Club members critiqued each other’s photos.
January’s monthly photo theme was “doors.” The color print winners were Bev Gerke and Judy Talbott. The black and white print winners were Betsy Gerke, Kathryn Marshall and Judy Talbott.
The meeting was adjourned; refreshments were served.
The next meeting will be hosted at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 at Wesley United Methodist Church. The monthly photo theme will be “tree bark.” Members are encouraged to bring their “Home” photo projects (photos that spell out the letters in the word “Home”).
Martin Warren Chapter, Missouri Society, SAR
K. Bruce McNeel, honorary officer of the Martin Warren Chapter of the Missouri Society of the Sons of the American Revolution (MOSSAR) installed the Martin Warren Chapter officers at the Jan. 18 meeting in Warrensburg.
The following compatriots will serve during the fiscal year 2020: President Gene Henry, Vice President Robert Wiley, Registrar Ben Edmondson, Genealogist Mark Parks, Historian Dwight Whitton, Chancellor Wilber Kephart, Treasurer Dan Daugherty, Sergeant at Arms Sam Raber, Chaplain Robert Anderson and Secretary Michael Powers.
The Martin Warren Chapter has 33 members. The officers of the Martin Warren Chapter reside in or near Knob Noster, Sedalia, Independence, Clinton, Holden, Windsor and Warrensburg. The officers and other members of the chapter well represent Johnson, Pettis, Henry, Lafayette, Jackson and Saline counties. There are 15 SAR chapters in Missouri with a combined membership of about 650. Chapter size ranges from six to more than 80 members.
The Martin Warren Chapter meets on the third Saturday of every month, except February, July and August, at the Rise Cafe in Warrensburg. The meetings are open to all who have an interest in the history of the United States of America. Reservations can be made by contacting 816-308-7405 or pchemr@gmail.com.
Eagle 4-H Club
The Eagle 4-H club met at the Sedalia MU Extension Office Jan. 9. The meeting was called to order by President Abigail Arnold at 1:55 p.m. Fourteen people attended, including 12 members and two parents. The meeting was headed by President Abigail Arnold in the absence of club leader Jennifer Carr.
Old business discussed consisted of the treasurer’s report, which last month read to $407.27. The new 2020 report reads to $367.77.
Other old business included commentary on various club projects, such as photography and sewing, and recalling last month's Christmas party.
New business transacted consisted of committee leader Savannah Kroeger giving updates about a future service project: working at the animal shelter for a day. She informed us that only children 14 years old and over can attend without parental permission. The Sedalia Animal Shelter is open from 8 a.m. to noon.
It was decided in November for recreation day to go laser tagging. Locations named included businesses in Jefferson City and near the Lake of the Ozarks, however, both locations were met with difficulties. A new location, Paradise Park in Lee's Summit was found, but the club decided to postpone a decision on both the dates and the location due to pricing.
Other new business discussed was the planning of a fundraiser for new shirts or treasury support. It was decided that the club would do a bake sale for this fundraiser, set for April 18. Each member is requested to bring at least two desserts. Committee heads Abigail, Isabell, and Beth Arnold are in charge of calling Orscheln Farm and Home and Tractor Supply in Sedalia to see about locations.
The final new business discussed and voted on was the donation of a silent auction basket to the Extension Banquet. The theme will be Hunting/Fishing/Outdoors, packed inside a cooler, which the club will buy. Each member is requested to bring items to fill the box to the next meeting.
A brown bag special was presented by P.J. Lewman and Isabell Arnold at the end of the meeting. P.J. expertly demonstrated "How to Cut a Snowflake" with Isabell Arnold following him with finesse on "How to do a Magic Trick."
Some reminders before the next meeting: Please check the newsletter for upcoming project dates; Public Speaking is coming up with meetings on Jan. 24 and 31; Don't forget about Teen Conference for ages 13 and under, set for March 21-22, including a tour of Mizzou Campus; And finally, YCLS is upcoming as well, for ages 14 and up.
This concluded the business of the Eagle 4-H January 2020 meeting.
The minutes were respectfully submitted by Haylee Kroeger, secretary/reporter.
Ringen Brushy 4-H Club
Ringen-Brushy 4-H Club met Jan. 8 at the Smithton School Cafeteria. The meeting was called to order by Secretary Buzz Harris. Pledges were led by Zack Cordes. Vice President Chase Stone dismissed the Clover Kids.
The minutes were read by Secretary Buzz Harris. Vice President Chase Stone then asked for questions or corrections to the minutes. Having none, the minutes were accepted as read.
Treasurer’s Report:
Vice President Chase Stone called for the Treasurer’s report. Treasurer Mallory Kroeger presented the report. Vice President Chase Stone asked for questions or corrections to the report. Having none, the report was accepted as read.
Old Business:
Community service projects for December were as follows: Christmas cards were signed at the December club meeting then were delivered to Four Seasons Nursing Home Residents with members singing Christmas Carols for the residents. Stuffed animals were also collected and delivered to Child Safe.
January’s community service project was a collection of $5 per member for a donation to the JR Walter’s family who has recently lost all their belongings in a house fire.
New Business:
Cindy Gerke updated status on enrollment. She has also contacted project leaders.
Demonstrations:
Vice President Chase Stone called for demonstrations.
Buzz Harris did a demonstration on how to make a motion at the club meeting. Geoffrey Miller did a demonstration on how to fold a ninja star from a piece of paper. Vice President Chase Stone called for volunteers for demonstrations at February’s meeting. RJ Asbury was to present a demo at the January meeting, he will be added to February’s agenda and Liam Beckett volunteered to do a demo also.
Project Meeting Reports:
Vice President Chase called for Project Meeting reports. No reports were given. Cindy Gerke reminded everyone to watch for project dates and times in the newsletter.
Announcements:
Vice President, Chase Stone discussed the statewide 4-H food drive of nonperishable items coming up. They do give a check to the club who collects the most food. Cindy suggested the club collect February and March and she will take it into the extension office. It will end in April.
Teen Conference registration is open and the need for camp counselors. Teen Conference is in Columbia overnight on March 21 and 22 and for ages 11-13. The club has paid a portion of $40 in the past. Club members must arrange transportation. Camp counselors the club has paid for half making it $32.50. Vice President Chase Stone asked for a motion to pay the following. Buzz Harris made a motion to pay the suggested amounts given and Codee Niebruegge seconded the motion, the motion was passed to pay partial entries for both events.
Cindy Gerke updated the status of the club T-shirts. She brought in samples of sizes, cost, color options which were narrowed to grey or black and presented the design that was chosen. Vice President Chase Stone called for a motion for the color option of the T-shirt. Summer Caton made a motion to have the T-shirts be grey, Geoffrey Miller second the motion, the motion was passed to order grey T-shirts for the club. Order forms will be available at the next meeting.
Events to remember: Jan. 25, Pie Auction-4-H helps with this event and volunteers will be needed; Jan. 30-31, Ag Expo-4-H will have a booth for coloring contest and volunteers will be needed; Feb. 12, Club Meeting at 7 p.m.; March 7, Council Meeting at Our Savior Lutheran Church. They are asking for donations of previous 4-H projects that you would like to donate; March 21,Teen Conference in Columbia. Enrollment for Camp and Teen Conference both are now open online.
Please watch the newsletter for the current list of events. Vice President Chase Stone called for any additional questions or announcements. Having no other business Stone called for a motion to adjourn the meeting. Liam Beckett made a motion to adjourn the meeting. Cole Bass second the motion. Meeting was adjourned at 7:42 p.m.
The minutes were respectfully submitted by Buzz Harris, secretary.
Beaman Arator 4-H Club
The meeting of the Beaman 4-H Club was called to order by Tori Price at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 13 at the REC building.
The Flag and 4-H pledge was led by Carlie Sanders.
The treasurer's report of $515.10 was given, with no changes since the last meeting.
Under Old business: The club discussed projects about dogs and cats. Awards were handed out. Rest Haven would love for the club to visit at 5:45 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10. Everyone should meet at 5:30 p.m. at the parking lot. After leaving Rest Haven the club will meet at St. Paul’s parking lot for a pizza party.
Under New Business: The club discussed volunteering for two hours at Open Door for two days, Feb. 8 and March 18. Jeremy Weber made elephant's toothpaste and Tori Price made a flower bouquet. The meeting was adjourned.
The minutes were respectfully submitted by Josie Peck, secretary.
Dresden 4-H Club
Dresden 4-H Club hosted its meeting Sunday, Jan. 19 at La Monte United Methodist Church. The meeting was called to order by Peyton Bruner, president, at 5:05 p.m. with seven members, five guests, and two leaders present.
American and 4-H pledges were led by Eli Dehan and Jacob Warner.
Membership roll call was “What goals have you set for 4-H in 2020?”
December minutes were read by Tinlee Jones, secretary, and approved as read. The treasurer’s report was given by Eli Dehan and Jacob Warner and approved as presented.
Under Old Business:
4-H Feeding Missouri will be from January to April and as information is given out from the 4-H office, club members will be informed. Club meeting date in March is March 15, and members should make that correction to the calendar.
Under New Business: Kay Sparks gave the report from the Pettis County 4-H Council meeting: Current 4-H enrollment are 183 4-H’ers and 67 volunteers. SMQA training on Saturday, Feb. 1 is at 10:30 a.m. at Central Missouri Ag Expo on the Missouri State Fairgrounds in the Armory. Heit’s Point 4-H Camp deadline is April 17. This year if a 4-H’er is 13 (4-H age), they can sign up to be a camper or a counselor in training. Camp is thinking/planning to add Cloverkid Camp to the end of the 4-H camp. Cloverkids would have an overnight experience. An adult must accompany the Cloverkid. This is still in the planning stage so cost has not been determined; more information to follow. Teen Conference is March 21-22 and deadline is Jan. 31. Pettis County 4-H livestock judging first meeting is at 2 p.m. Feb. 1at the University of Missouri Extension Office. West Central Regional Livestock Judging Clinic is April 18 on the Clinton Fairgrounds. According to council officers, Trick or Treat, the Christmas Parade and Recognition Night events were a big success. For Recognition Night they are considering looking at a different night to have the event to get more participation of 4-H’ers.
Sharon Bruner did an installation of the Dresden 2019-2020 club officers.
Announcements were made about different county project meeting times and events.
Tinlee Jones did a demonstration on “The different parts of a saddle,” and Phillip Jones did a demonstration on “The different brushes you use to groom your horse.”
Next meeting will be at 5 p.m. Feb. 16 at the La Monte United Methodist Church. Healthy snacks were provided by the Wood family and demonstrations by Austin Wood.
The club activity was making care packages for the homeless. 4-H’ers are to keep packages in their parent’s car and when they see someone they feel is in need, give the care package to them.
Jacob Warner made a motion to adjourn the meeting, it was seconded by Eli Dehan. The meeting adjourned. The minutes were respectfully submitted by Eli Dehan, reporter.
Pettis County 4-H Council
The Pettis County 4-H Council meeting was hosted at 7 p.m. Jan. 16. The meeting was called to order by President Alexis Van Brocklin. Roll call was then taken by the secretary, along with the reading of minutes which stood approved as read. Blake Gazaway gave the treasurer's report.
Under Old Business: Chase Stone gave a report on Council Elections, Blake Gazaway gave a report on the TSC Clover Event, Corina Rider talked about the Trick or Treat event commenting that they gave away over 4,000 pieces of candy thanks to all the club donations, and finally Alexis Van Brocklin and Abigail Arnold gave reports on the Recognition Banquet and Christmas Parade.
Under New Business: The club began with an update on 4-H enrollment which consisted of 183 approved members in 4-H online and a reminder to get signed up if one hasn't already done so. The club discussed a reminder that the West Central Regional Energizer is coming up Jan. 25. Also on Jan. 25 the Central Mo Ag Club Banquet and Pie Auction will be hosted at 6:30 p.m. and County Council officers will be helping clear tables. The club also discussed the Central Mo Ag Expo to be hosted Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. The council will be helping at the coloring station and handing out free hot dogs. Also this year the SMQA training will be hosted at 10 a.m. Feb. 1 at the Expo.
For the following point of business the club discussed deadlines for camper applications on Friday, April 17 and the late deadline on May 1. If you are a counselor please also remember to attend the required training from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 22 in Marshall. The club President gave reminder dates for YCLS on March 6-8; Teen Conference on March 20-22; and the West Central Regional Livestock Judging Clinic on April 18. Lastly, Alexis Van Brocklin announced that she was accepted to go to Romania.
Isabell Arnold made a motion to close the meeting, the motion was seconded by Abigail Arnold, and the meeting was adjourned at 8:15 p.m. The next 4-H County Council meeting will be at 7 p.m. March 19.
The minutes were respectfully submitted, by Abigail Arnold, secretary.
