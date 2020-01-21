Bothwell Regional Health Center Auxiliary
Bothwell Regional Health Center Auxiliary met Jan. 18. Thirteen members were present.
The minutes of the Dec. 11 meeting were emailed for review and approved as read and the treasurer’s report was also approved and placed on file for audit.
Carol Ackerman stated there were 897 volunteer hours worked in the month of December. Those volunteers that received pins were, Martha Bridges, 5,500 hours; Marcy Sandidge, 1,500 hours; Shirley Kindle, 400 hours; Judy Lane, 200 hours; Joyce Monroe, 7,000 hours; Shirley McCown, 800 hours.
Virginia McAllister stated the auxiliary purchased two recliners for patients’ rooms and Karen Suroff stated three nursing scholarships were given to nursing students.
Bothwell Auxiliary announced at the meeting that if there are any men or women interested in becoming a volunteer with the auxiliary they are welcome. The volunteer applications are in the Gift Shop at BRHC. For more information call Sara at 660-827-0343 or Jackie at 660-826-9946.
Dates to remember are Jan. 30 and 31 for the special sale of used books and purses, and Feb. 12 for the Gift Shop meeting and auxiliary board meeting.
Daughters of Isabella No. 310
The Daughters of Isabella No. 310 met Jan. 13 at the Knights of Columbus Hall.
Regent Theresa Rider called the meeting to order. Opening prayer was led by Chancellor Shirley Harms. The members sang the “Opening Ode” together followed by the “Pledge of Allegiance.”
Ceremony of the Deceased: Member Cathy Kraus died Jan. 7, 2020, at St. Luke’s East, in Lee’s Summit.
Spiritual Activities: Ash Wednesday is Feb. 26; Roll Call of Officers: Ten members were present and four were excused; Reading of the Minutes: November’s minutes were approved;
Communications: Thank you notes from Christopher Hoffmann, Deacon Bob Watson, Deacon Turf Martin and Father Joe Corel; Mary Bahner summarized information from the Birthright newsletter.
Report of the Scribe: Minutes were sent to St. Vincent DePaul for the bulletin and The Sedalia Democrat.
Report of Standing and Special Committees:
Welfare: Jean Gallagher had no activities to report.
Visitation of the Sick: Please remember Lyra Ruppert in everyone's prayers.
Membership: Shirley Schlobohm attended the meeting but will officially join at the next meeting.
Social: Thank you to Katy Hodges, Theresa Rider, and Jean Gallagher for our delicious treats. A new list will be emailed or mailed to you with our dues statement.
Respect for Life: Theresa Rider is co-chairing Birthright. Missouri Right to Life meets on the second Tuesday evening in the basement of Boonslick Regional Library. Remember to attend the Jan. 22 Memorial Observation of the 47th anniversary of Roe v. Wade from noon to 1 p.m. in front of the Pettis County Courthouse. The Tenth Midwest March to Honor and Glorify Jesus and Defend Innocent Life will be held Saturday, Feb. 1. Please see the bulletin for more information on these activities.
Community Café: Mary Jo Ballenger will be emailing the group about the next community café.
Unfinished Business:
The Epiphany Party went well although it was not well attended. Members expressed that the party was more relaxed because we weren’t also preparing for Christmas. Jim Ranglish portrayed Santa, and Cathy Korthas reported that the children told Santa about their Christmas. The group had plenty of sugar cookies to decorate, crafts, and presents for the children. Regent Theresa Rider suggested that more people purchase and wrap gifts for the children next year.
St. Patrick’s Ham and Bean Dinner will be in February. The group will have a money basket for the silent auction. Members who attended the meeting donated cash for the basket. If you did not attend, please send a donation to Ann Dove at 32228 Meyers Rd., Green Ridge, Mo. 65332.
Linda Hoffmann suggested the group investigate purchasing Daughters of Isabella name tags. Members suggested that the group purchase these for themselves.
New Business:
Regent Theresa Rider presented a tentative list for the social committees. Chairs were needed for June and the Birthright Baby Shower in July. Mary Bahner will chair the July event.
Regent Theresa Rider also asked for a chair for the Youth Committee. The chair’s responsibility would be for the publicity for the Epiphany Party, Stations of the Cross for the PSR, and a Confirmation activity.
Cathy Korthas will chair the Fish Fry dessert and bake sale for the Daughters of Isabella.
Receipts of the Meeting: Ann Dove reported that we received this evening’s Good of the Order. We have 66 members.
Action on the Bills: Auditor Olivia Bormeyer moved that we pay our bills, and Shirley Harms seconded the motion. The motion carried.
The obligation was said, followed by a recitation of the closing prayer and closing ode. The flag was retired with refreshments following. The next meeting will be Feb. 10.
Minutes were submitted by Recording Secretary Mary Bahner.
Be Forever Young Club
The Be Forever Young Club met Jan. 13 at Parkview Christian Church. President Elaine Gordon called the meeting to order at 10:30 a.m. Thirty people attended the meeting.
There were four new visitors.
Special prayer requests were made for family and friends. There was also good news reported.
“Happy Birthday” was sung to those who had birthdays in January.
The December minutes were read by the secretary; the treasurer’s report was read.
The devotion was given by Gordon. Her topic was on “How God Loves Us.”
Gordon also led the group in song.
Gordon told the group that Be Forever Young Club is made up of a group of seasoned children of God who are taking heart from the love of God and the experiences of others. “Who, What, Where, and Why, Be Forever Young?” was also her topic.
Under entertainment: Gordon asked each member to explain why and how each started attending the Be Forever Young Club.
Under old business: The Christmas Dinner Party was a success, everyone had fun. Dec. 11 was the next outing for the theatre play, “Robin Hood.” On Dec. 9 there was a Christmas Banquet meeting.
Under new business: The next New Theatre Play is “Church Basement Ladies” Feb. 19. The cost is $37.50. The bus will leave before 9:30 a.m. The bus ride is $5; all seats are sold out unless someone carpools.
The theatre play for May 13, is “Million Dollar Quartet.” The cost of that play is $ 39.50. The sign up sheet for that is not available yet.
Hosts for Jan. 13 were Rodney Brown and Bill Skinner.
The next meeting is Feb. 10 at Parkview Christian Church. February hostesses will be Dixie and Irene. Entertainment will be the Katy Depot and Kathleen Boswell.
