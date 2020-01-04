Daughters of Isabell No. 310
The Daughters of Isabella No. 310 met Nov. 25 at the Knights of Columbus Hall. Chancellor Shirley Harms led the rosary before the meeting. Regent Theresa Rider called the meeting to order. Opening prayer was led by Chancellor Shirley Harms. The members sang the Opening Ode together followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.
The following officers were installed: Katy Hodges, first guide; Loretta Kendrick, banner bearer; and Olivia Borgmeyer, auditor. Of the officers, 13 were present and one was absent. October’s minutes were approved.
Thank you notes from Christopher Hoffmann, Lyra Rupprecht, and Father Vince Hoying were read.
For the Quarterly Reports, Treasurer Joyce Grinstead reported our checking account. Financial Secretary Ann Dove reported our earnings during the third quarter, and that we have 67 members. Auditors Olivia Borgmeyer and Joyce Wiltz approved both quarterly reports.
Report of Standing and Special Committees:
For Welfare, Jean Gallagher spoke about the fellowship that was shared by all who attended the Great Bend trip. For Visitation of the Sick, cards were sent to several members. For Social, thank you to Olivia Borgmeyer, Tina Mattingly, Carla Williams, and Loretta Kendrick for the refreshments.
Susan Sanderson reported 37 members attended the 95th Birthday Celebration.
For Respect for Life: The next meeting of the Missouri Right to Life will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10 in the basement at Booneslick Regional Library. Plans are being made for the Jan. 22 event at the Pettis County Courthouse.
For Community Café: The next Community Café is Tuesday, Dec. 3. Mary Jo is contacting everyone by email.
Unfinished Business:
Linda Hoffmann moved that the Good of the Order go to the Missouri Right to Life Sedalia Chapter from January to November 2020. One donation will follow after the November meeting. Susan Sanderson seconded the motion and it passed.
The Jan. 5 Epiphany Party was discussed. A committee of Linda Hoffmann, Theresa Rider, and Sherry Young will serve along with Regina Eufinger, Shirley Schlobohm, and Sandy Ranglish.
Committee assignments will be determined and mailed with the dues early next year. The social committee for January is Jane Woolery, Janet Bartok, Jean Gallagher, and Mary Lou Westermier. Linda Hoffmann volunteered to chair the Membership committee, and Theresa Rider volunteered to chair the Respect for Life committee.
St. Patrick’s Ham and Bean Dinner will be in February. The women discussed having a basket for the silent auction. The group favored a money basket or bowl.
New Business:
Linda Hoffmann proposed a change to the constitution bylaws at the international level. Her change involves the transfer of membership from one circle to another. Marge Watson moved to accept the changes, and Margaret Ellenbracht seconded the motion and it passed.
Linda Hoffmann told the group that the confirmation group was not using the YouCats like we have provided funds for in the past. Different books are being used by the confirmation students.
Linda Hoffmann moved that Circle 310 purchase Christmas gifts for the priests and deacons.
Receipts of the Meeting: Ann Dove reported the group’s income. Auditor Olivia Bormeyer moved that the group pay its bills, and Shirley Harms seconded the motion. Motion carried.
The obligation was said followed by a recitation of the closing prayer and closing ode. The flag was retired with refreshments following. The next meeting will be Jan. 13 with the Social committee of Jane Woolery, Janet Bartok, Jean Gallagher, and Mary Lou Westermier.
The report was submitted by Recording Secretary Mary Bahner.
Bothwell Regional Health Center Auxiliary
Bothwell Regional Health Center Auxiliary met Dec. 11. Members present were Betty Sue Viterna, Christine Detherage, Karen Kay Taylor, Della Schnakenberg, Sara Lyles, Jackie Butler, Ronnie Alewel, Virginia Mc Allister, Donna Peakes, Shirley McCown, Carol Ackerman, Joyce Monroe, Karen Suroff, Joyce Grinstead and Lauren Thiel.
Minutes for the Nov. 13 meeting were emailed for review and approved as read and the treasurer’s report was also approved and placed on file for the audit committee.
Carol Ackerman stated there were 1,251 volunteer hours worked in November. Jackie Butler had 700 hours and Ronnie Alewel had 500 hours.
The following officers were unanimously approved to serve for 2020-21: President Karen Kay Taylor, Vice President Jackie Butler, Treasurer Virginia McAllister and Secretary Shirley McCown.
The complete board members and their responsibilities are as follows: President Karen Kay Taylor, Vice President and Public Relations Jackie Butler, Treasurer Virginia McAllister, Secretary and Historian Shirley McCown, Gift Shop Chairman and Awards and Recognition Carol Ackerman, Concern Desk Christine Detherage, Scholarship and Courtesy Cart Chairman Karen Suroff, Scheduling hours for Gift Shop Joyce Monroe, Membership Chairman and purchasing cards to be sold in the Gift Shop Sara Lyles, Nominations Ronnie Alewel, Special Sales Donna Peakes, Co-Members at Large Joyce Grindstead and Della Schnakenberg, and Past President Betty Sue Viterna.
The December Social was hosted Dec. 2, members shared food and fellowship. The annual dues were to be paid at this gathering. Those that were absent and have not paid their dues, a list will be in the Gift Shop as a reminder to pay.
Virginia McAllister stated the Auxiliary donated $6,000 to Telenonatology which allows Children’s Mercy physicians to collaborate with BRHC physicians by computer face to face regarding infant and childcare.
Dates to remember are Jan. 1, Happy New Year; Jan. 8 Gift Shop Meeting; and Jan. 30 and 31 Used Book Sale.
