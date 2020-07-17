BRHC Auxiliary
The Bothwell Health Center Auxiliary Board met July 8 with 12 members present. The minutes were read and approved and the treasurer’s report was also approved from June. The Auxiliary was permitted to re-open June 22.
The Amazing Volunteer for July is Sonja Corcoran. Corcoran joined the Auxiliary in 2012 and works in the Gift Shop. The Auxiliary wants to recognize her for her dedication and the extra work she has done for the Auxiliary and say “thank you” for a job well done.
The Auxiliary is glad to have Bothwell Regional Health Center open again and serving the community. Auxiliary members are also glad to start volunteering again. Those interested in becoming an Auxiliary Volunteer can call Sara at 660-827-0343.
The Auxiliary asks everyone to stay well, practice social distancing, wash hands, wear a mask and stay home if sick.
The next Auxiliary Board meeting is Aug. 12.
