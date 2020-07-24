Daughters of Isabella No. 310
The Daughters of Isabella No. 310 met on July 13 at the Knights of Columbus Hall.
Past Regent Linda Hoffmann called the meeting to order. Opening prayer was led by Chancellor Shirley Harms.
The group honored member Marvella Twenter who passed away March 27, 2020.
Reading of the Minutes: March’s minutes and the executive committee notes from June 17 were provided. Joyce Grinstead moved that the minutes be approved as written. This was seconded by Susan Sanderson and passed by the group.
Report of the Treasurer and Reading of the Bills: Treasurer Joyce Grinstead reported our checking account balance and stated our outstanding bills.
Report of Standing and Special Committees:
Welfare: Jean Gallagher reported the polka mass and visiting the grotto in West Bend, Iowa, were both canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. She suggested the members look up lifenews.com, the pro-life news on the internet. Gallagher also thanked members for their donation of cookies for the Sedalia Police Department, the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office, the EMTs, and the firefighters. Gallagher sent an email encouraging members to bake cookies and put four or five in sandwich bags for the men and women to grab and go. Marge Watson reported the local sheriff’s office had been receiving threats, and we need to keep them in our prayers. Kathy Korthas reported there will be a fish fry in the future, and members just needed to hang on to their tickets.
Visitation of the Sick: Please pray for Ramona Davis, Mary Kearney, Sandy Lueck, and Gerry Arnold.
Social: Thank you to Mary Bahner and Racene Westermier who were assisted by Shirley Schlobohm and Katy Hodges.
Respect for Life: The Missouri Right to Life usually meets on the second Tuesday evening in the basement of the Boonslick Regional Library and volunteers are needed. They are meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Liberty Park south of the Rose Garden.
Community Café: Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Susan Sanderson moved that the group donate to the Community Café. This was seconded by Joyce Grinstead, and the motion passed.
Unfinished Business: Dues are $20 and payable to Ann Dove at 32228 Meyers Road, Green Ridge, Mo. 65332.
Linda Hoffmann secured the name tags for members. Susan Sanderson moved that the group pay for the name tags. This was seconded by Sherry Kropp, and the motion passed. If one loses a name tag or if one changes their name, they are responsible for purchasing a new one.
The July 10 and 11 Daughters of Isabella and Knights of Columbus Rummage Sale made a profit. One half of the profit is Daughters of Isabella.
New Business: If one has pictures for St. Vincent dePaul’s bulletin, send them to Dianne Withers.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) will be meeting on Mondays in the west room of the Parish Center at 2:45 p.m. The first meeting will be July 27. See or call Linda Hoffmann if you are interested.
Linda Hoffmann ordered and distributed the bracelets to the newly confirmed. The parish is looking for an 18- to 23-year-old leader for the confirmation classes. Being bilingual is an added bonus.
The Daughters of Isabella State Workshop is canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Aug. 4 is the bagging night for the Missouri Right to Life as they prepare for the Missouri State Fair. Call Bonnie Diefendorf if you can work the Missouri State Fair Right to Life booth. She needs volunteers.
Receipts of the Meeting: Ann Dove reported the income. Daughters of Isabella has 65 members.
Action on the Bills: Auditor Joyce Wiltz moved that we pay the bills and Cathy Korthas seconded the motion. Motion carried.
The closing prayer and ode were said. The flag was retired with refreshments following. The next meeting will be Aug. 10. The social committee is Sherry Kropp, Linda Korte, and Mary Jo Kientzy.
Minutes were submitted by Recording Secretary Mary Bahner.
