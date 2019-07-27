Be Forever Young Club
The Be Forever Young Club met at Parkview Christian Church July 8. There were 23 members present and three guests, Maxine Jolly, Charlotte Stockton and Julia McGee.
Happy Birthday was sung to Mary Louise Dove, Lucille Mowell, Rhonda Zink, Bill Gordon, Elaine Wood and Linda Fischer.
The devotional was given by Zink, who used as her subject, “Apples of Gold,” compiled by Joe Petty. A few passages she used were, “The best gifts are tied with heartstrings,” “Trying times are times for trying,” and “When you get to the end of your rope, tie a knot and hang on.” Next month Fischer will present the devotional.
The group plans to go to the New Theatre Aug. 7 to see “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat.” The bus will leave at 9:30 a.m. from the church. Tickets will be available at the August meeting for the New Theatre production of “The Last Romance,” starring Michael Learned and Charlie Robinson, Sept. 25. Tickets are $34.50.
Hostesses for this meeting were Zink and Gordon. Hostesses for the August meeting will be Dixie Rowan and Ruth Stratman.
Bill and Lois Skinner presented a program on wood crafting. Bill Skinner passed out wooden puzzle pieces to each member and asked them to assemble. When the piece was complete, it revealed a cross. Also, he gave out some arithmetic puzzles and other pieces. The couple spoke about their hobby and woodworking.
To close the meeting, Gordon led the group in the “Lord’s Prayer.” The next meeting will be Aug. 11.
